First Command Announces Affinity Partnership With CPOA

First Command signs on as title sponsor of the non-profit organization's annual meeting in Nashville.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. announced today an affinity partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association (CPOA), providing the non-profit organization with monetary support and access to timely information and insights aimed at serving the unique financial needs of America's career military.

As the new title sponsor of CPOA's annual convention, First Command is participating in this year's four-day event with a donation to the CPOA scholarship fund. The company is also conducting an educational session on recent changes to the Thrift Savings Plan and the Coast Guard's upcoming pay raise in January 2023 – the biggest in two decades. The CPOA's 53rd annual convention runs Aug. 7-11 at The Inn at Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.

"Through our new partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association, we reaffirm our 64-year commitment to serving the needs of America's career service members and their families," said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. "We look forward to assisting CPOA members through meaningful programs and offers that support sound financial management behaviors and the effective pursuit of long-term financial security."

After the convention, First Command's partnership with CPOA will continue through the regular delivery of timely financial planning information and insights in the CPOA's monthly newsletter and quarterly magazine.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with First Command," said CPOA National President Jon Ostrowski. "The Chief Petty Officers Association has served our enlisted members for over 50 years. We look forward to bringing the resources of First Command's financial management programs to enhance the financial well-being of our members. We look forward to the announcement during the 53rd annual convention in Nashville this August."

About the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association

In 1933, the Chief Petty Officers organized themselves into an association that would make their issues and concerns known to Coast Guard Headquarters. They organized to "encourage fidelity, integrity to the Service, and better understanding and fellowship, and to advance the best interests of the enlisted personnel of the Coast Guard." To learn more about CPOA, visit www.uscgcpoa.org.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation's military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

©2022 First Command Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Command Brokerage Services, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Securities products and brokerage services are provided by First Command Brokerage Services, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are provided by First Command Advisory Services, Inc., an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are provided by First Command Insurance Services, Inc. Banking products and services are provided by First Command Bank (Member FDIC). Securities are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. Armed Forces.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005749/en/