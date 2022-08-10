2023 Nissan TITAN Pricing Starts At $39,700

TITAN delivers strong combination of capability, safety technology and connectivity
- 2023 TITAN offers the most standard horsepower and safety features in its class1, backed by America's Best Truck Limited Warranty2
- Standard Nissan Safety Shield 360® technology, plus standard class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning3
- Class-exclusive available Intelligent Around View® Monitor4
- 2023 TITAN offered in choice of King Cab, Crew Cab and heavy-duty TITAN XD 4x4 models
- New Midnight Edition package available for Crew Cab SV
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® now standard on PRO-4X, Platinum Reserve
Offering strong capability and standout features in its class, the 2023 Nissan TITAN is on sale now with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)5 starting at $39,700.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005792/en/
The 2023 Nissan TITAN continues to offer power, technology, safety features and reliability, plus bold Nissan style and innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 2023 Nissan TITAN continues to offer power, technology, safety features and reliability, plus bold Nissan style and innovation. The standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine delivers best-in-class 400 horsepower (excluding EVs)6, along with 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission.
For 2023, TITAN Crew Cab SV is available with a new Midnight Edition package that gives the truck an even more aggressive appearance, thanks to black exterior and interior trim, black 20-inch wheels and more. Meanwhile, PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve grades add the convenience of wireless Apple CarPlay®.
Every 2023 TITAN comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technology, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Other advanced available technology features include Nissan Concierge (subscription required, sold separately), which provides owners 24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button. Also available are a Fender® Premium Audio System with 12 speakers (Crew Cab) and class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor4.
TITAN XD is built on a unique frame and chassis. It has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 12 inches longer than TITAN models – and a 6.5-foot bed, and is available only with four-wheel drive. It has a starting price of $47,340.
Every 2023 TITAN comes standard with America's Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN King Cab:
|
TITAN S King Cab 4x2
|
$39,700
|
TITAN SV King Cab 4x2
|
$45,080
|
TITAN S King Cab 4x4
|
$42,990
|
TITAN SV King Cab 4x4
|
$48,370
|
Destination and Handling $1,795.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:
|
TITAN S Crew Cab 4x2
|
$41,490
|
TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x2
|
$45,000
|
TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2
|
$58,670
|
TITAN S Crew Cab 4x4
|
$44,680
|
TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x4
|
$48,190
|
TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4
|
$52,810
|
TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4
|
$61,980
|
Destination and Handling $1,795.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4:
|
TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4x4
|
$47,340
|
TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4x4
|
$51,160
|
TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4
|
$57,120
|
TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4
|
$65,070
|
Destination and Handling $1,795.
All TITAN models are assembled7 at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced7 from Nissan's Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.
Full specifications on the 2023 Nissan TITAN, as well as fuel economy information, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
- Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figure based on Premium Fuel Only. Safety technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and features. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.
- Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward's in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation (excluding EVs) v. 2023 TITAN. Nissan's New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of publication.
- Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Claim based on ability to see up to 2 vehicles ahead. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning cannot prevent collisions. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturer websites.
- Available feature. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN PRO-4X with Premium Package vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner's Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturers' websites.
- MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,795.
- Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.
- Nissan's U.S. vehicle and powertrain plants assemble vehicles and engines using both domestic and foreign parts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005792/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.