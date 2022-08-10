2023 Nissan TITAN Pricing Starts At $39,700

TITAN delivers strong combination of capability, safety technology and connectivity

2023 TITAN offers the most standard horsepower and safety features in its class 1 , backed by America's Best Truck Limited Warranty 2

, backed by America's Best Truck Limited Warranty Standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 ® technology, plus standard class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning 3

technology, plus standard class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning Class-exclusive available Intelligent Around View® Monitor 4

2023 TITAN offered in choice of King Cab, Crew Cab and heavy-duty TITAN XD 4x4 models

New Midnight Edition package available for Crew Cab SV

Wireless Apple CarPlay® now standard on PRO-4X, Platinum Reserve

Offering strong capability and standout features in its class, the 2023 Nissan TITAN is on sale now with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)5 starting at $39,700.

The 2023 Nissan TITAN continues to offer power, technology, safety features and reliability, plus bold Nissan style and innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2023 Nissan TITAN continues to offer power, technology, safety features and reliability, plus bold Nissan style and innovation. The standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine delivers best-in-class 400 horsepower (excluding EVs)6, along with 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission.

For 2023, TITAN Crew Cab SV is available with a new Midnight Edition package that gives the truck an even more aggressive appearance, thanks to black exterior and interior trim, black 20-inch wheels and more. Meanwhile, PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve grades add the convenience of wireless Apple CarPlay®.

Every 2023 TITAN comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technology, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Other advanced available technology features include Nissan Concierge (subscription required, sold separately), which provides owners 24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button. Also available are a Fender® Premium Audio System with 12 speakers (Crew Cab) and class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor4.

TITAN XD is built on a unique frame and chassis. It has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 12 inches longer than TITAN models – and a 6.5-foot bed, and is available only with four-wheel drive. It has a starting price of $47,340.

Every 2023 TITAN comes standard with America's Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN King Cab:

TITAN S King Cab 4x2 $39,700 TITAN SV King Cab 4x2 $45,080 TITAN S King Cab 4x4 $42,990 TITAN SV King Cab 4x4 $48,370 Destination and Handling $1,795.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:

TITAN S Crew Cab 4x2 $41,490 TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x2 $45,000 TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2 $58,670 TITAN S Crew Cab 4x4 $44,680 TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x4 $48,190 TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $52,810 TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $61,980 Destination and Handling $1,795.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2023 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4:

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4x4 $47,340 TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 $51,160 TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $57,120 TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $65,070 Destination and Handling $1,795.

All TITAN models are assembled7 at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced7 from Nissan's Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

Full specifications on the 2023 Nissan TITAN, as well as fuel economy information, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figure based on Premium Fuel Only. Safety technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and features. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward's in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation (excluding EVs) v. 2023 TITAN. Nissan's New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of publication. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Claim based on ability to see up to 2 vehicles ahead. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning cannot prevent collisions. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturer websites. Available feature. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN PRO-4X with Premium Package vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner's Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturers' websites. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,795. Ward's Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. Nissan's U.S. vehicle and powertrain plants assemble vehicles and engines using both domestic and foreign parts.

