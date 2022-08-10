Fisker Publishes Inaugural ESG Report in Advance of All-Electric Fisker Ocean's November 2022 Start of Production

Fisker publishes its inaugural ESG report, "DRIVEN BY IMPACT," ahead of the start of production, continuing to set new standards for OEMs.

The Fisker ESG impact report demonstrates how environmental and social principles transform into practices across the company.

Fisker reaffirms its goal to build carbon-neutral vehicle by 2027.

Start of production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean is on track for November 2022, with deliveries commencing shortly after in select markets globally

Fisker Inc. FSR ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is publishing its inaugural ESG Impact Report in advance of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV November 2022 start of production date, in keeping with its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean is designed and engineered to be the world's most sustainable vehicle. (Photo credit: Michael Mueller)

Fisker continues to build a Clean Future for All, embedding ESG across the company and its supply chain while staying sharply focused on production of the Fisker Ocean. Publishing its ESG Impact Report demonstrates Fisker's foundational commitment to transparency, People, and Planet.

"We are publishing our ESG Impact Report because environmental and social responsibility is not just what we do; it is who we are as a company. It's unusual for a pre-production company to report on people and the planet practices, but transparency and ESG are fundamental to our purpose," says Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "We innovate and push traditional methodologies to improve the planet and lives of people. Our tens of thousands of reservation holders and broad base of stockholders expect us to challenge the status quo. We count on our suppliers and business partners, like Magna's carbon neutral plant in Austria assembling the Fisker Ocean, to do the same. We want to motivate other companies in every industry to follow our lead, building a global community focused on what matters."

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean is designed and engineered to be the world's most sustainable vehicle. The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV starts at $37,4991 in the US, with additional pricing, range, and specifications available at www.fiskerinc.com.

The Fisker ESG Impact Report sets a precedent for new companies aligned with widely accepted criteria, frameworks, and regulatory bodies. These include greenhouse gas protocol, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), International Labor Organization (ILO), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

We plan on publishing an ESG report annually, including updates on our company, products, and long-reaching aspirational goals such as progress on our 2027 Climate Neutral vehicle. For more information, visit our ESG page here and see the full report here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by the vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Pricing shown is for the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing depends upon specifications and options chosen by customer as they configure actual vehicle closer to production. Pricing does not include various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available. Pricing shown is for the base Ocean trim selection, including Great White exterior, Black Abyss interior, and 20" F7 AeroStealth wheel selections.

