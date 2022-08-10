Victory Capital Reports July 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.2 billion as of July 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of July of $158.1 billion.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
July 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
Solutions
|
$
|
54,134
|
$
|
50,485
|
Fixed Income
|
|
29,765
|
|
29,398
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
28,530
|
|
26,356
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
16,098
|
|
14,837
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
12,773
|
|
11,857
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
14,091
|
|
13,257
|
Alternative Investments
|
|
5,715
|
|
5,617
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
161,106
|
$
|
151,807
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,123
|
|
3,140
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,229
|
$
|
154,947
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
108,151
|
$
|
102,297
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
|
50,659
|
|
47,494
|
ETFs4
|
|
5,418
|
|
5,155
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,229
|
$
|
154,947
|
|
|
|
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
|
4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.2 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.
Fortune's annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005576/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.