Victory Capital Reports July 2022 Assets Under Management

by Business Wire
August 10, 2022 4:25 PM | 9 min read

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.2 billion as of July 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of July of $158.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

July 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Solutions

$

54,134

$

50,485

Fixed Income

 

29,765

 

29,398

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

28,530

 

26,356

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,098

 

14,837

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

12,773

 

11,857

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

14,091

 

13,257

Alternative Investments

 

5,715

 

5,617

Total Long-Term Assets

$

 

161,106

 

$

 

151,807

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,123

 

3,140

Total Assets Under Management

$

164,229

$

154,947

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

108,151

$

102,297

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

50,659

 

47,494

ETFs4

 

5,418

 

5,155

Total Assets Under Management

$

164,229

$

154,947

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.2 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune's annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

Posted In: Press Releases

