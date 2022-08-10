Victory Capital Reports July 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.2 billion as of July 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of July of $158.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class July 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Solutions $ 54,134 $ 50,485 Fixed Income 29,765 29,398 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 28,530 26,356 U.S. Small Cap Equity 16,098 14,837 U.S. Large Cap Equity 12,773 11,857 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,091 13,257 Alternative Investments 5,715 5,617 Total Long-Term Assets $ 161,106 $ 151,807 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,123 3,140 Total Assets Under Management $ 164,229 $ 154,947 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 108,151 $ 102,297 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 50,659 47,494 ETFs4 5,418 5,155 Total Assets Under Management $ 164,229 $ 154,947 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.2 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune's annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005576/en/