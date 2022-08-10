CBL Properties Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

CBL Properties CBL today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable in all cash, for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.00 per common share, is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.
Special Dividends - Update
Based on updated projections of taxable income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, CBL expects to distribute a special one-time dividend in the range of $75 to $100 million to meet minimum distribution requirements. The exact amount of the special dividend will be determined by CBL's board of directors in the fourth quarter and will be subject to the board's ongoing review of the company's financial performance over the remainder of the year in relation to current projections. Subject to IRS guidelines, the special dividend may be distributed in all cash or in a combination of cash and common stock, as determined at the time by CBL's board of directors.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.
CBL_Corp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005635/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.