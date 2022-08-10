Ooma Schedules Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Ooma, Inc. OOMA, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on September 1, 2022. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.
Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (888) 550-5744, using conference ID 4726540. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (646) 960-0223, using conference ID 4726540.
The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma's investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com, for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the call is completed or about 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on September 1, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, September 8, 2022. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 770-2030 and use conference code 4726540. International parties should call +1 (647) 362-9199 and use conference code 4726540.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma OOMA creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
