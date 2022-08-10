Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Elastic ESTC ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended July 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.
About Elastic
Elastic ESTC is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005188/en/
