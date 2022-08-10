ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Evolv Technology Reports Strong Second Quarter Financial Results

by Business Wire
August 10, 2022 4:06 PM | 224 min read

Company Reaffirms Outlook for 2022

  • Q2 Revenue of $9.1 million, up 94% year-over-year
  • Q2 Ending ARR of $20.9 million, up 181% year-over-year
  • Q2 Ending RPO of $66.2 million, up 166% year-over-year
  • Q2 Ending Evolv Express® subscriptions of 1,147, up 193% year-over-year

Evolv Technology EVLV, a global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 20221 and reaffirmed its business outlook for 2022.

"We are pleased to be reporting strong second quarter results highlighted by the addition of over 50 new customers, continued expansion in our key vertical and geographic markets and important traction with our key channel partners," said Peter George, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. "We're particularly pleased to have surpassed 1,100 Evolv Express systems deployed and $100 million in cumulative TCV bookings this quarter. Based on the strength of our first half results and our growing market momentum, we remain confident in our full year growth plans for 2022."

Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.1 million, an increase of 94% compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Total Contract Value ("TCV")2 of orders booked for the second quarter of 2022 was $22.1 million, an increase of 111% compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")3 was $20.9 million at the end of second quarter of 2022, an increase of 181% compared to $7.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $(25.7) million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(23.0) million, or $(1.93) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings (loss)4 for the second quarter of 2022 was $(17.3) million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(9.1) million, or $(0.76) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA4 for the second quarter of 2022 was $(16.4) million compared to $(5.2) million in the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $242.7 million compared to $270.9 million as of March 31, 2022.

Results for the First Six Months of 2022

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $17.8 million, an increase of 112% compared to $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. TCV2 of orders booked for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $41.2 million, an increase of 118% compared to $18.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(39.5) million, or $(0.28) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(36.5) million, or $(3.26) per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted earnings (loss)4 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(35.8) million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(20.1) million, or $(1.80) per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA4 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(33.7) million, compared to $(13.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Company Reaffirms Outlook for 2022

The Company today commented on its business outlook for 2022. The Company's outlook is based on the current indications for its business, which may change at any time.

 

 

2022 Business Outlook

Estimate (In millions)

 

Issued May 11,
2022

 

Issued August 10,
2022

Total Revenue

 

$29-$31

 

No change

Annual Recurring Revenue3 (ARR) at 12/31

 

$27-$28

 

No change

Adjusted EBITDA4

 

($65-$67)

 

No change

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$220-$230

 

No change

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

The Company's management team plans to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the financial results as well as management's outlook for the business and other matters. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.877.692.8955 and using access code 774298. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.234.720.6979 and using the same access code. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing +1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 7860978 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology EVLV is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

1 Amounts herein pertaining to June 30, 2022 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release. More information on our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2 We define Total Contract Value, or TCV, of orders booked as the total value of the contract over the specified term. Our calculation of TCV is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases). TCV should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of TCV may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

3 We define Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, as subscription revenue and the recurring service revenue related to purchase subscriptions for the final month of the quarter normalized to a one-year period. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

4 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this press release, the Company's adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings per share are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin exclude one-time items which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of contribution margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and certain other one-time expenses. Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability, change in fair value of public warrant liability, change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, restructuring expenses, loss on impairment of lease equipment, and certain other one-time expenses. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events including but not limited to statements regarding our ability to meet our business outlook for revenue and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, future financial results, plans, objectives, and business. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and the Company's performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation expectations regarding the Company's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures; the Company's history of losses and lack of profitability; the Company's reliance on third party contract manufacturing; the rate of innovation required to maintain competitiveness in the markets in which the Company competes; the competitiveness of the market in which the Company competes; the ability for the Company to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce the Company's intellectual property rights; the concentration of the Company's revenues on a single solution; the Company's ability to timely design, produce and launch its solutions, the Company's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; operational risk; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, vaccine roll-out efforts, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on the Company's business operations, as well as the Company's financial condition and results of operations; risks associated with inflation and its possible impact on the Company; litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on resources; and the risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 28, 2022 as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC.

These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

4,146

 

 

$

2,617

 

 

$

9,340

 

 

$

4,884

 

Subscription revenue

 

4,006

 

 

 

1,521

 

 

 

7,010

 

 

 

2,748

 

Service revenue

 

918

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

739

 

Total revenue

 

9,070

 

 

 

4,678

 

 

 

17,780

 

 

 

8,371

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

5,347

 

 

 

2,203

 

 

 

10,553

 

 

 

4,419

 

Cost of subscription revenue

 

1,981

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

3,523

 

 

 

1,803

 

Cost of service revenue

 

1,189

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

2,254

 

 

 

972

 

Total cost of revenue

 

8,517

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

16,330

 

 

 

7,194

 

Gross profit

 

553

 

 

 

728

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,177

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

4,156

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

8,331

 

 

 

4,787

 

Sales and marketing

 

11,751

 

 

 

5,124

 

 

 

21,423

 

 

 

7,732

 

General and administrative

 

9,612

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

 

20,429

 

 

 

4,523

 

Loss from impairment of property and equipment

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

25,835

 

 

 

7,642

 

 

 

50,595

 

 

 

17,042

 

Loss from operations

 

(25,282

)

 

 

(6,914

)

 

 

(49,145

)

 

 

(15,865

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(159

)

 

 

(3,263

)

 

 

(301

)

 

 

(5,657

)

Interest income

 

491

 

 

 

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(11,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,820

)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

 

 

(795

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,220

)

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

(569

)

 

 

 

 

 

2,509

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability

 

(24

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,448

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

(143

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,443

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

 

 

 

(921

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

(404

)

 

 

(16,063

)

 

 

9,658

 

 

 

(20,618

)

Net loss

$

(25,686

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(39,487

)

 

$

(36,483

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

143,552,032

 

 

 

11,922,270

 

 

 

143,220,268

 

 

 

11,186,204

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(1.93

)

$

(0.28

) $

(3.26)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(25,686

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(39,487

)

 

$

(36,483

)

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative translation adjustment

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive loss

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(25,696

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(39,497

)

 

$

(36,483

)

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

242,691

 

 

$

307,492

 

Restricted cash

 

400

 

 

 

400

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

12,183

 

 

 

6,477

 

Inventory

 

6,010

 

 

 

2,890

 

Current portion of contract assets

 

6,180

 

 

 

1,459

 

Current portion of commission asset

 

2,079

 

 

 

1,645

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,920

 

 

 

10,757

 

Total current assets

 

290,463

 

 

 

331,120

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

275

 

 

 

275

 

Contract assets, noncurrent

 

3,159

 

 

 

3,418

 

Commission asset, noncurrent

 

3,624

 

 

 

3,719

 

Property and equipment, net

 

34,379

 

 

 

23,783

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,092

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

2,172

 

 

 

542

 

Total assets

$

336,164

 

 

$

362,857

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,427

 

 

$

6,045

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

7,759

 

 

 

9,551

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

13,892

 

 

 

6,599

 

Current portion of deferred rent

 

 

 

 

135

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

4,000

 

 

 

2,000

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

1,097

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

36,175

 

 

 

24,330

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

4,330

 

 

 

2,475

 

Deferred rent, noncurrent

 

 

 

 

333

 

Long-term debt, noncurrent

 

5,955

 

 

 

7,945

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

1,398

 

 

 

 

Contingent earn-out liability

 

18,697

 

 

 

21,206

 

Contingently issuable common stock liability

 

3,816

 

 

 

5,264

 

Public warrant liability

 

5,587

 

 

 

11,030

 

Total liabilities

 

75,958

 

 

 

72,583

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021; 143,829,995 and 142,745,021 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

405,493

 

 

 

396,064

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(145,291

)

 

 

(105,804

)

Stockholders' equity

 

260,206

 

 

 

290,274

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

336,164

 

 

$

362,857

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

REVISION OF PRIOR PERIOD FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company identified various errors in its previously issued financial statements. The identified errors impacted the Company's previously issued 2021 quarterly and annual financial statements and its quarterly financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and accordingly the Company has made adjustments to the prior period amounts presented herein. A summary of the revisions to certain previously reported financial information impacting amounts presented in this earnings release is as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

As
Previously
Reported

 

Adjustment

 

Revised

 

As
Previously
Reported

 

Adjustment

 

Revised

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

2,452

 

 

$

165

 

 

$

2,617

 

 

$

4,954

 

 

$

(70

)

 

$

4,884

 

Subscription revenue

 

1,513

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

1,521

 

 

 

2,813

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

2,748

 

Service revenue

 

515

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

712

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

739

 

Total revenue

 

4,480

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

4,678

 

 

 

8,479

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

8,371

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

2,075

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

2,203

 

 

 

4,304

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

4,419

 

Cost of subscription revenue

 

861

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

1,456

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,803

 

Cost of service revenue

 

413

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

972

 

Total cost of revenue

 

3,349

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

6,300

 

 

 

894

 

 

 

7,194

 

Gross profit

 

1,131

 

 

 

(403

)

 

 

728

 

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

(1,002

)

 

 

1,177

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

1,077

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

4,689

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

4,787

 

Sales and marketing expense

 

5,090

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

5,124

 

 

 

8,774

 

 

 

(1,042

)

 

 

7,732

 

General and administrative

 

1,280

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

 

4,179

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

4,523

 

Loss from impairment of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

7,447

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

7,642

 

 

 

17,642

 

 

 

(600

)

 

 

17,042

 

Loss from operations

 

(6,316

)

 

 

(598

)

 

 

(6,914

)

 

 

(15,463

)

 

 

(402

)

 

 

(15,865

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(3,255

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(3,263

)

 

 

(5,702

)

 

 

45

 

 

 

(5,657

)

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(11,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,820

)

 

 

(11,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,820

)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

(795

)

 

 

 

 

 

(795

)

 

 

(2,220

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,220

)

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

(185

)

 

 

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(921

)

 

 

 

 

 

(921

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

(16,055

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(16,063

)

 

 

(20,663

)

 

 

45

 

 

 

(20,618

)

Net loss

$

(22,371

)

 

$

(606

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(36,126

)

 

$

(357

)

 

$

(36,483

)

 

December 31, 2021

 

As Previously
Reported

Adjustment

Revised

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

307,492

 

$

 

$

307,492

 

Restricted cash

 

400

 

 

 

 

400

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

6,477

 

 

 

 

6,477

 

Inventory

 

5,140

 

 

(2,250

)

 

2,890

 

Current portion of contract assets

 

1,459

 

 

 

 

1,459

 

Current portion of commission asset

 

1,645

 

 

 

 

1,645

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,047

 

 

(290

)

 

10,757

 

Total current assets

 

333,660

 

 

(2,540

)

 

331,120

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

275

 

 

 

 

275

 

Contract assets, noncurrent

 

3,418

 

 

 

 

3,418

 

Commission asset, noncurrent

 

3,719

 

 

 

 

3,719

 

Property and equipment, net

 

21,592

 

 

2,191

 

 

23,783

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

401

 

 

141

 

 

542

 

Total assets

$

363,065

 

$

(208

)

$

362,857

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,363

 

$

(318

)

$

6,045

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

9,183

 

 

368

 

 

9,551

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

6,690

 

 

(91

)

 

6,599

 

Current portion of deferred rent

 

135

 

 

 

 

135

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

24,371

 

 

(41

)

 

24,330

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

2,475

 

 

 

 

2,475

 

Deferred rent, noncurrent

 

333

 

 

 

 

333

 

Long-term debt, noncurrent

 

7,945

 

 

 

 

7,945

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent earn-out liability

 

20,809

 

 

397

 

 

21,206

 

Contingently issuable common stock liability

 

5,264

 

 

 

 

5,264

 

Public warrant liability

 

11,030

 

 

 

 

11,030

 

Total liabilities

 

72,227

 

 

356

 

 

72,583

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized at December 31,
2021; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized at
December 31, 2021; 142,745,021 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

14

 

 

 

 

14

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

395,563

 

 

501

 

 

396,064

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(104,739

)

 

(1,065

)

 

(105,804

)

Stockholders' equity

 

290,838

 

 

(564

)

 

290,274

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

363,065

 

$

(208

)

$

362,857

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED 2022 NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

High

 

Low

Net income (loss)

$

(81,000

)

 

$

(83,000

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

Stock-based compensation

 

17,000

 

 

 

17,000

 

Other one-time expenses

 

5,000

 

 

 

5,000

 

Other (income) expense

 

(12,000

)

 

 

(12,000

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(65,000

)

 

$

(67,000

)

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

SUMMARY OF KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended,

($ in thousands)

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

New customers

 

 

13

 

 

21

 

 

23

 

 

27

 

 

44

 

 

53

Total contract value of orders booked

 

$

8,424

 

$

10,476

 

$

16,995

 

$

17,916

 

$

19,167

 

$

22,066

Annual recurring revenue

 

$

5,424

 

$

7,423

 

$

9,932

 

$

12,907

 

$

16,641

 

$

20,865

Remaining performance obligation

 

$

17,658

 

$

24,930

 

$

34,152

 

$

40,160

 

$

50,537

 

$

66,238

Contract value for units in backlog

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

$

11,270

 

$

13,213

 

$

14,740

Net additions

 

 

64

 

 

113

 

 

176

 

 

136

 

 

207

 

 

237

Ending deployed units

 

 

278

 

 

391

 

 

567

 

 

703

 

 

910

 

 

1,147

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended,

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

Operating expenses, GAAP

 

$

9,400

 

 

$

7,642

 

 

$

22,826

 

 

$

19,429

 

 

$

24,760

 

 

$

25,835

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(304

)

 

 

(1,062

)

 

 

(4,626

)

 

 

(3,546

)

 

 

(3,867

)

 

 

(5,010

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(324

)

 

 

14

 

Loss on impairment of lease equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,656

)

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(316

)

Other one-time expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(685

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

(2,298

)

Adjusted Operating Expenses

 

$

9,096

 

 

$

6,580

 

 

$

15,859

 

 

$

15,670

 

 

$

19,366

 

 

$

18,225

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND GAAP OPERATING
INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

9,070

 

 

$

4,678

 

 

$

17,780

 

 

$

8,371

 

Cost of revenue

 

8,517

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

16,330

 

 

 

7,194

 

Gross Profit, GAAP

 

553

 

 

 

728

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,177

 

Stock-based compensation

 

52

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

10

 

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

610

 

 

$

733

 

 

$

1,571

 

 

$

1,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin %

 

6.1

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

14.1

%

Adjusted Gross Margin %

 

6.7

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

14.2

%

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

(25,282

)

 

$

(6,914

)

 

$

(49,145

)

 

$

(15,865

)

Stock-based compensation

 

5,061

 

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

8,988

 

 

 

1,376

 

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Restructuring expenses

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment of lease equipment

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

Other one-time expenses

 

2,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,405

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (loss)

$

(17,615

)

 

$

(5,845

)

 

$

(36,020

)

 

$

(14,489

)

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss)

$

(25,686

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(39,487

)

 

$

(36,483

)

Depreciation & amortization

 

1,264

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

2,350

 

 

 

1,053

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,061

 

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

8,988

 

 

 

1,376

 

Interest and other expense (income)

 

(332

)

 

 

3,263

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

5,657

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

11,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,820

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,220

 

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

569

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,509

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,448

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,443

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

 

921

 

Restructuring expenses

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment of lease equipment

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

Other one-time expenses

 

2,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,405

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(16,356

)

 

$

(5,234

)

 

$

(33,679

)

 

$

(13,436

)

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED
EARNINGS (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss)

$

(25,686

)

 

$

(22,977

)

 

$

(39,487

)

 

$

(36,483

)

Stock-based compensation

 

5,061

 

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

8,988

 

 

 

1,376

 

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

11,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,820

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,220

 

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

569

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,509

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,448

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,443

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

 

921

 

Restructuring expenses

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment of lease equipment

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

Other one-time expenses

 

2,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,405

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings (loss)

$

(17,283

)

 

$

(9,108

)

 

$

(35,762

)

 

$

(20,146

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

143,552,032

 

 

 

11,922,270

 

 

 

143,220,268

 

 

 

11,186,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.76

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(1.80

)

