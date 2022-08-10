ñol

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

by Business Wire
August 10, 2022 4:05 PM | 141 min read

Net Sales Grew 6% Compared to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; 11%1 in Constant Currency

U.S. Net Sales Grew 16% Compared to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Active Customers2 Increased 34% on a LTM Basis Compared to the Same Period Last Year

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA, a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Results for the Second Quarter

  • Net sales increased 6.2% to $158.5 million, compared to $149.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss was $(4.2) million or $(0.03) per share in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. of $2.4 million or $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.9 million, or 3.7% of net sales, compared to $19.4 million, or 13.0% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.

"I want to recognize and appreciate our teams for their hard work delivering double-digit sales growth1 this quarter on top of impressive growth last year and their continued agility navigating a complex macro environment. We remain incredibly focused on enhancing profitability by maintaining discipline around inventory and carefully controlling expenses. Looking ahead, our differentiated brands, flexible model and talented teams give me great confidence in our long-term profitable growth potential," said Jill Ramsey, a.k.a. Brands CEO.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Princess Polly continues to differentiate competitively with growth in their sustainable Earth Club collection and is well positioned to optimize marketing effectiveness in the back-half of 2022.
  • Culture Kings is back to generating traffic and hype with in-store events and remains on track to open their Las Vegas flagship by year end. Newly hired U.S. president brings deep expertise.
  • Petal & Pup continues as our fastest growing brand, leveraging Princess Polly's successful playbook.
  • mnml is now sold in stores and online at Culture Kings with strong early response and their successful graphic tee collection leverages Culture Kings' print-on-demand capabilities.

Second Quarter Financial Details

  • Net sales increased 6.2% to $158.5 million, compared to $149.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by a 12% increase in the number of orders processed, partially offset by a 4% decrease in the average order value during the quarter. The increase in the number of orders was primarily driven by the growth of Princess Polly in the U.S. and the inclusion of mnml. The decrease in average order value was primarily due to higher promotional activity and higher return rates.
  • Gross margin was 55.2% in the second quarter of 2022, versus 54.6% in the same period last year. The 60 basis point increase in gross margin rate was primarily due to a detrimental $6.3 million impact in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from the fair value increase in inventory acquired in the Culture Kings acquisition, partially offset by higher air freight expense, higher promotional activity and higher return rates.
  • Selling expenses were $45.3 million, compared to $40.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Selling expenses were 28.6% of net sales compared to 26.8% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in selling expenses as a percent of net sales was primarily due to a $1.3 million charge related to a change in the third-party fulfillment provider for Culture Kings and mnml.
  • Marketing expenses were $19.1 million, compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in marketing dollars was driven primarily by the inclusion of mnml and increased marketing investment. Marketing expenses were 12.0% of net sales compared to 10.0% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021, with the increase due to reduced effectiveness of our marketing channels at driving traffic to our websites, as well as the inclusion of mnml, which had a higher rate of advertising spend.
  • General and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $25.7 million, compared to $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. G&A expenses were 16.2% of net sales compared to 12.9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses during the quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and related benefits and equity-based compensation expense related to increases in headcount across functions to support business growth, the inclusion of mnml and additional insurance costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.9 million, or 3.7% of net sales, compared to $19.4 million, or 13.0% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter totaled $29.1 million compared to $38.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.
  • Inventory at the end of the second quarter totaled $143.9 million compared to $115.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.
  • Debt at the end of the second quarter totaled $131.2 million, compared to $108.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2021. The Company drew $25.0 million on its revolving credit facility in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(23.6) million, compared to $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Outlook

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

  • Net sales between $625 million and $635 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of between $38 million and $40 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $18 million to $20 million

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

  • Net sales between $150 million and $153 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of between $9.0 million and $9.2 million
  • Interest expense of approximately $2.2 million
  • Weighted average diluted share count of 129 million

The above outlook is based on several assumptions, including but not limited to, continued foreign exchange rate pressure, the promotional environment and an elevated return rate. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter results is scheduled for August 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 858-5495 or (201) 689-8853 for international callers. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ir.aka-brands.com in the Events and Presentations section. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers, conference ID 13731162. An archive of the webcast will be available on a.k.a. Brands' investor relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), management utilizes certain non-GAAP performance measures such as net income, as adjusted, net income per share, as adjusted, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and pro forma net sales for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP operating measures, when reviewed collectively with our GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing our operating performance. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential related disruptions to our operations, customer demand, and our suppliers' ability to meet our needs; our ability to anticipate rapidly-changing consumer preferences in the apparel, footwear and accessories industries; our ability to acquire new customers, retain existing customers, or maintain average order value levels; the effectiveness of our marketing and our level of customer traffic; merchandise return rates; our success in identifying brands to acquire, integrate and manage on our platform; our ability to expand into new markets; the global nature of our business; our use of social media platforms and influencer sponsorship initiatives, which could adversely affect our reputation or subject us to fines or other penalties; the inherent challenges in measuring certain of our key operating metrics, and the risk that real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; the potential for requirements to collect additional sales taxes or to be subject to other tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our consumers; economic downturns and market conditions beyond our control; currency fluctuations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; fluctuations in wage rates and the price, availability and quality of raw materials and finished goods, which could increase costs; interruptions in or increased costs of shipping and distribution, which could affect our ability to deliver our products to the market; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated March 1, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. a.k.a. Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net sales

$

158,471

 

 

$

149,227

 

 

$

306,790

 

 

$

218,006

 

Cost of sales

 

71,024

 

 

 

67,793

 

 

 

135,147

 

 

 

95,984

 

Gross profit

 

87,447

 

 

 

81,434

 

 

 

171,643

 

 

 

122,022

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling

 

45,254

 

 

 

40,023

 

 

 

85,618

 

 

 

58,277

 

Marketing

 

19,064

 

 

 

14,908

 

 

 

34,769

 

 

 

21,132

 

General and administrative

 

25,703

 

 

 

19,220

 

 

 

50,481

 

 

 

32,650

 

Total operating expenses

 

90,021

 

 

 

74,151

 

 

 

170,868

 

 

 

112,059

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(2,574

)

 

 

7,283

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

9,963

 

Other expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(1,393

)

 

 

(4,113

)

 

 

(2,652

)

 

 

(4,217

)

Other expense

 

(1,200

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(1,112

)

 

 

(61

)

Total other expense, net

 

(2,593

)

 

 

(4,155

)

 

 

(3,764

)

 

 

(4,278

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(5,167

)

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

(2,989

)

 

 

5,685

 

Benefit from (provision for) income tax

 

955

 

 

 

(939

)

 

 

302

 

 

 

(1,706

)

Net income (loss)

 

(4,212

)

 

 

2,189

 

 

 

(2,687

)

 

 

3,979

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

 

 

 

(76

)

Net income (loss) attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.

$

(4,212

)

 

$

2,431

 

 

$

(2,687

)

 

$

3,903

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.05

 

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

128,657,271

 

 

 

85,702,097

 

 

 

128,652,580

 

 

 

77,860,431

 

Diluted

 

128,657,271

 

 

 

85,702,097

 

 

 

128,652,580

 

 

 

77,860,431

 

 

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

June 30,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,109

 

 

$

38,832

 

Restricted cash

 

1,666

 

 

 

2,186

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,030

 

 

 

2,663

 

Inventory, net

 

143,853

 

 

 

115,783

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

11,050

 

 

 

4,059

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,092

 

 

 

20,809

 

Total current assets

 

208,800

 

 

 

184,332

 

Property and equipment, net

 

18,450

 

 

 

14,657

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

38,991

 

 

 

26,415

 

Intangible assets, net

 

85,548

 

 

 

98,287

 

Goodwill

 

346,337

 

 

 

363,305

 

Other assets

 

945

 

 

 

850

 

Total assets

$

699,071

 

 

$

687,846

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

28,457

 

 

$

25,088

 

Accrued liabilities

 

55,728

 

 

 

53,375

 

Sales returns reserve

 

5,166

 

 

 

6,887

 

Deferred revenue

 

7,643

 

 

 

11,344

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

6,338

 

 

 

5,721

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

5,600

 

 

 

5,600

 

Total current liabilities

 

108,932

 

 

 

108,015

 

Long-term debt

 

125,618

 

 

 

103,182

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

34,415

 

 

 

21,370

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,338

 

 

 

1,333

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

2,225

 

 

 

2,920

 

Total liabilities

 

272,528

 

 

 

236,820

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

129

 

 

 

129

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

456,637

 

 

 

453,807

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(35,706

)

 

 

(11,080

)

Retained earnings

 

5,483

 

 

 

8,170

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

426,543

 

 

 

451,026

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

699,071

 

 

$

687,846

 

 

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(2,687

)

 

$

3,979

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

2,728

 

 

 

870

 

Amortization expense

 

8,079

 

 

 

6,231

 

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment

 

707

 

 

 

6,266

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

326

 

 

 

247

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

 

 

693

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

3,109

 

 

 

3,064

 

Equity-based compensation

 

2,862

 

 

 

1,132

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(1,078

)

 

 

(2,109

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(424

)

 

 

(1,602

)

Inventory

 

(33,183

)

 

 

(11,490

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(67

)

 

 

(5,755

)

Accounts payable

 

5,304

 

 

 

1,354

 

Income taxes payable

 

(7,213

)

 

 

(8,587

)

Accrued liabilities

 

4,896

 

 

 

13,278

 

Returns reserve

 

(1,569

)

 

 

2

 

Deferred revenue

 

(3,434

)

 

 

2,857

 

Lease liabilities

 

(1,943

)

 

 

(2,950

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(23,587

)

 

 

7,480

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(225,744

)

Cash paid from holdbacks associated with acquisitions

 

(2,095

)

 

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(64

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,803

)

 

 

(3,361

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(7,962

)

 

 

(229,105

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payments of costs related to initial public offering

 

(1,142

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from line of credit, net of issuance costs

 

25,000

 

 

 

12,045

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

 

 

(6,364

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs

 

(121

)

 

 

144,103

 

Repayment of debt

 

(2,800

)

 

 

(938

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(32

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of units

 

 

 

 

82,669

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

20,905

 

 

 

231,515

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

401

 

 

 

(413

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(10,243

)

 

 

9,477

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

41,018

 

 

 

27,099

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

30,775

 

 

$

36,576

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,109

 

 

$

34,341

 

Restricted cash

 

1,666

 

 

 

2,235

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

30,775

 

 

$

36,576

 

 

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Gross margin

 

55

%

 

 

55

%

 

 

56

%

 

 

56

%

Net income (loss) (in thousands)

$

(4,212

)

 

$

2,189

 

 

$

(2,687

)

 

$

3,979

 

Net income (loss) margin

 

(3

)%

 

 

1

%

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

2

%

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)3

$

5,891

 

 

$

19,429

 

 

$

16,543

 

 

$

27,755

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin3

 

4

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

13

%

 

Key Operational Metrics and Regional Sales

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(metrics in millions, except AOV; sales in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Key Operational Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active customers4

 

3.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

2.9

Active customers across a.k.a. Brands4,5

 

3.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

2.9

Average order value

$

85

 

 

$

89

 

$

84

 

 

$

86

Average order value across a.k.a. Brands5

$

85

 

 

$

89

 

$

84

 

 

$

89

Number of orders

 

1.9

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

2.5

Number of orders across a.k.a. Brands5

 

1.9

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales by Region (actual)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

$

82,277

 

 

$

71,205

 

$

159,945

 

 

$

114,035

Australia

 

56,540

 

 

 

59,317

 

 

108,434

 

 

 

78,332

Rest of world

 

19,654

 

 

 

18,705

 

 

38,411

 

 

 

25,639

Total

$

158,471

 

 

$

149,227

 

$

306,790

 

 

$

218,006

Year-over-year growth

 

6.2

%

 

 

 

 

40.7

%

 

 

Year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis6

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

45.2

%

 

 

 

Active Customers

We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, and their desire to purchase our products. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of unique customer accounts who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value ("AOV") as net sales in a given period divided by the total orders placed in that period. AOV may fluctuate as we expand into new categories or geographies or as our assortment changes.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

We also believe this information will be useful for investors to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance and better identify trends in our business. We expect Adjusted EBITDA margin to increase over the long-term as we continue to scale our business and achieve greater leverage in our operating expenses.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude: interest and other expense; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; costs to establish or relocate distribution centers; transaction costs; and one-time or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

$

(4,212

)

 

$

2,189

 

 

$

(2,687

)

 

$

3,979

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

2,593

 

 

 

4,155

 

 

 

3,764

 

 

 

4,278

 

Provision for (benefit from) income tax

 

(955

)

 

 

939

 

 

 

(302

)

 

 

1,706

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

5,590

 

 

 

4,535

 

 

 

10,807

 

 

 

7,101

 

Inventory step-up amortization expense

 

 

 

 

6,266

 

 

 

707

 

 

 

6,266

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,494

 

 

 

609

 

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

1,132

 

Distribution center relocation costs

 

1,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs

 

90

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

3,293

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,891

 

 

$

19,429

 

 

$

16,543

 

 

$

27,755

 

Net income (loss) margin

 

(3

)%

 

 

1

%

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

4

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

13

%

 

Net Loss, As Adjusted and Net Loss Per Share, As Adjusted

Net loss, as adjusted and net loss per share, as adjusted are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in net loss and net loss per share calculated in accordance with GAAP, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that net loss, as adjusted and net loss per share, as adjusted are meaningful measures to share with investors because they better enable comparison of the performance with that of the comparable period. In addition, net loss, as adjusted and net loss per share, as adjusted afford investors a view of what management considers a.k.a.'s core earnings performance and the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance with that of the prior year.

We have calculated net loss, as adjusted and net loss per share, as adjusted for the six months ended June 30, 2022 by adjusting net loss and net loss per share for the inventory step-up amortization expense resulting from the acquisition of mnml.

There were no adjustments to net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share for any other periods or comparable periods otherwise shown in this document. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss, as adjusted to net loss, as well as the resulting calculation of net loss per share, as adjusted for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

 

Six Months

Ended June

30, 2022

Net loss

$

(2,687

)

Adjustments:

 

Inventory step-up amortization expense

 

707

 

Tax effects of adjustments

 

(212

)

Net loss, as adjusted

$

(2,192

)

Net loss per share, as adjusted

$

(0.02

)

Weighted-average shares, diluted

 

128,652,580

 

Pro Forma Net Sales

Pro forma net sales is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes therein, on a comparable basis. We calculate pro forma net sales as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of Culture Kings, assuming that the Company acquired Culture Kings at the beginning of the period presented. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pro forma net sales to net sales, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for each quarter in 2021 and 2020, is as follows:

 

 

Net Sales in 2021

 

Three Months Ended

 

Actual

 

Culture Kings

 

Pro Forma

 

March 31

 

$

68,779

 

$

51,263

 

$

120,042

 

June 30

 

 

149,227

 

 

 

 

149,227

 

September 30

 

 

161,762

 

 

 

 

161,762

 

December 31

 

 

182,423

 

 

 

 

182,423

 

 

 

$

562,191

 

$

51,263

 

$

613,454

 

 

 

 

Net Sales in

2021

 

Net Sales in 2020

 

Growth Rate

Three Months Ended

 

Pro Forma

 

Actual

 

Culture Kings

 

Pro Forma

 

Actual

 

Pro Forma

March 31

 

$

120,042

 

$

35,006

 

$

25,586

 

$

60,592

 

96.5%

 

98.1%

June 30

 

 

149,227

 

 

46,793

 

 

38,179

 

 

84,972

 

218.9%

 

75.6%

September 30

 

 

161,762

 

 

63,336

 

 

48,713

 

 

112,049

 

155.4%

 

44.4%

December 31

 

 

182,423

 

 

70,781

 

 

56,654

 

 

127,435

 

157.7%

 

43.1%

 

 

$

613,454

 

$

215,916

 

$

169,132

 

$

385,048

 

 

 

 

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP pro forma net sales to net sales, disaggregated by geography, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, is as follows:

 

 

Three Months

Ended June

30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

Growth Rate

 

 

Actual

 

Actual

 

Culture Kings

 

Pro Forma

 

Actual

 

Pro Forma

U.S.

 

$

71,189

 

$

26,721

 

$

3,180

 

$

29,901

 

166.4%

 

138.1%

Australia

 

 

59,288

 

 

13,421

 

 

28,628

 

 

42,049

 

341.8%

 

41.0%

Rest of world

 

 

18,750

 

 

6,651

 

 

6,371

 

 

13,022

 

181.9%

 

44.0%

Total

 

$

149,227

 

$

46,793

 

$

38,179

 

$

84,972

 

 

 

 

 

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 See additional information in this release regarding key operating and financial metrics.
3 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
4 Trailing twelve months.
5 Metrics "across a.k.a. Brands" assume we owned Culture Kings for all periods presented.
6 In order to provide a framework for assessing the performance of our underlying business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations, we compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using a constant currency methodology wherein current and comparative prior period results for our operations reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted into U.S. dollars at constant exchange rates (i.e., the rates in effect on December 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year) rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

