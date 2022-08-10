ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Marqeta Second Quarter Net Revenue Jumps 53 Percent Year Over Year, Highlighting Customer Strength and New Innovation

by Business Wire
August 10, 2022 4:05 PM | 149 min read

The global modern card issuer generated net revenue of $187 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 53 percent year-over-year, with 53 percent growth in second quarter total processing volume and a 66 percent increase in gross profit.

Marqeta, Inc. MQ, the global modern card issuing platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total processing volume (TPV) was $40 billion for the quarter, with net revenue of $187 million. Both figures represent an increase of 53% from the same quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $78 million during the quarter, an increase of 66% year over year, resulting in a gross margin of 42%. GAAP net loss was $45 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Marqeta's platform continues to enable customers across many different verticals to build products on the cutting edge of payments, and serve as an accelerator for their growth. Our second quarter results are testament to that breadth and depth, as we again launched new products and bought on major new customers globally," said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta.

Recent Business Updates:

Marqeta highlighted several recent business updates that demonstrate its current business momentum:

  • Marqeta announced a partnership with Western Union in Europe. The company integrated Marqeta into its next generation real-time, multi-currency digital wallet and digital banking platform, which allows Western Union's full remittance service to be offered online, with funds disbursed to a physical or virtual debit card.
  • Marqeta announced a significant expansion to its credit platform with over 40 new credit APIs that will enable our customers to design, test, and launch differentiated credit card experiences. These enhancements will provide its customers with greater flexibility and control than legacy credit solutions, with customers also having the option to leverage First National Bank of Omaha's leading program management and banking capabilities.
  • Marqeta was named as the payment processor of choice by Mastercard Prepaid Management Services for Opal Plus, a new transit program in Australia launched by Transport for NSW. This will allow subscribers to plan, book, and pay for a tailored commuter experience directly from their mobile device, and shows the adaptability of the Marqeta platform to service an ever-broadening array of use cases.

Operating Highlights

In thousands, except percentages and per share
data. % change is calculated over the
comparable prior-year period (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

%

Change

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

%

Change

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Financial metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

186,678

 

 

$

122,266

 

 

53

%

 

$

352,780

 

 

$

230,249

 

 

53

%

Gross profit

$

78,049

 

 

$

46,975

 

 

66

%

 

$

152,775

 

 

$

96,832

 

 

58

%

Gross margin

 

42

%

 

 

38

%

 

 

 

 

43

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

Net loss

$

(44,688

)

 

$

(68,554

)

 

35

%

 

$

(105,286

)

 

$

(81,392

)

 

(29

)%

Net loss margin

 

(24

)%

 

 

(56

)%

 

 

 

 

(30

)%

 

 

(35

)%

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

72

%

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

57

%

Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions) 1

$

40,457

 

 

$

26,520

 

 

53

%

 

$

77,083

 

 

$

50,518

 

 

53

%

Adjusted EBITDA 2

$

(10,225

)

 

$

(10,637

)

 

4

%

 

$

(20,678

)

 

$

(8,990

)

 

(130

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin 2

 

(5

)%

 

 

(9

)%

 

 

 

 

(6

) %

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

1 TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers' businesses and scale of our business.

2 See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Net revenue increased by $64 million, or 53% year-over-year, rising to $187 million from $122 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting from a 53% increase in TPV year-over-year.

Gross profit increased by 66% year-over-year, rising to $78 million, from $47 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to our TPV growth. Gross margin was 42% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss decreased by $24 million to $45 million in the quarter. Our increase in gross profit was offset in part by increases in compensation, benefits and technology expenses as we continued our investment in our people and platform.

Total Processing Volume increased by 53% year-over-year, rising to $40 billion from $27 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was ($10) million, remained flat year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (5%) in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Guidance

The following summarizes Marqeta's guidance for the third quarter of 2022:

 

Third Quarter 2022

Net Revenue Growth

36 - 38%

 

 

Gross Profit Margin

43- 44%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

Negative 8-9%

(1) See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and for information regarding non-availability of a forward reconciliation.

Conference Call

Marqeta will host a live conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). To join the call, please dial-in 10 minutes in advance: toll-free at 1-877-407-4018 or direct at 1-201-689-8471. The conference call will also be available live via webcast online at http://investors.marqeta.com.

The telephone replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 and 1-412-317-6671 and will be available until August 24, 2022, 8:59 p.m. Pacific time (11:59 p.m. Eastern time). The confirmation code for the replay is 13731428.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Marqeta's quarterly guidance; statements regarding Marqeta's business plans, business strategy and the continued success and growth of our customers; statements and expectations regarding Marqeta's partnerships, new product introductions, and product capabilities; and statements made by Marqeta's Founder and CEO. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of uncertainties related to the global COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies on U.S. and global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our platform, sales cycles and customer retention; the risk that Marqeta is unable to further attract, retain, diversify, and expand its customer base; the risk that Marqeta is unable to drive increased TPV on its platform; the risk that consumers and customers will not perceive the benefits of Marqeta's products as Marqeta expects; the risk that Marqeta's technology platform, including hosted solutions, do not operate as intended resulting in system outages; the risk that Marqeta will not be able to achieve the cost structure that Marqeta currently expects; the risk that Marqeta's solution will not achieve the expected market acceptance; the risk that competition could reduce expected demand for Marqeta's services; the risk that changes in the regulatory landscape adversely affects the gross interchange or other revenue Marqeta earns or adversely affects the bank and network costs Marqeta incurs; the risk that Marqeta may be unable to maintain relationships with Issuing Banks and Card Networks; general economic conditions in either domestic or international markets, including conditions resulting from geopolitical uncertainty and instability or war, including, the direct and indirect effects of the significant military action against Ukraine launched by Russia on U.S. and global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, and demand for our platform; and the risk that Marqeta may be subject to additional risks such as inflation or currency fluctuations due to its international business activities. Detailed information about these risks and other factors that could potentially affect Marqeta's business, financial condition and results of operations are included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note that Marqeta announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Marqeta also uses social media to communicate with its customers and the public about Marqeta, its products and services and other matters relating to its business and market. It is possible that the information Marqeta posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Marqeta encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Marqeta to review the information we post on social media channels including the Marqeta Twitter feed (@Marqeta), the Marqeta Instagram page (@lifeatmarqeta), the Marqeta Facebook page, and the Marqeta LinkedIn page. These social media channels may be updated from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta's modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 39 countries globally.

Marqeta® is a registered trademark of Marqeta, Inc.

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net revenue

$

186,678

 

 

$

122,266

 

 

$

352,780

 

 

$

230,249

 

Costs of revenue

 

108,629

 

 

 

75,291

 

 

 

200,005

 

 

 

133,417

 

Gross profit

 

78,049

 

 

 

46,975

 

 

 

152,775

 

 

 

96,832

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

97,868

 

 

 

97,755

 

 

 

198,216

 

 

 

144,658

 

Technology

 

13,154

 

 

 

7,569

 

 

 

24,538

 

 

 

13,195

 

Professional services

 

5,794

 

 

 

3,831

 

 

 

10,564

 

 

 

8,028

 

Occupancy

 

1,148

 

 

 

907

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

1,993

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

921

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,781

 

Marketing and advertising

 

886

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

990

 

Other operating expenses

 

4,995

 

 

 

3,530

 

 

 

9,838

 

 

 

4,825

 

Total operating expenses

 

124,766

 

 

 

114,961

 

 

 

248,764

 

 

 

175,470

 

Loss from operations

 

(46,717

)

 

 

(67,986

)

 

 

(95,989

)

 

 

(78,638

)

Other income (expense), net

 

1,802

 

 

 

(481

)

 

 

(9,875

)

 

 

(2,648

)

Loss before income tax expense

 

(44,915

)

 

 

(68,467

)

 

 

(105,864

)

 

 

(81,286

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(227

)

 

 

87

 

 

 

(578

)

 

 

106

 

Net loss

$

(44,688

)

 

$

(68,554

)

 

$

(105,286

)

 

$

(81,392

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.44

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

544,704,146

 

 

 

234,669,664

 

 

 

543,524,008

 

 

 

183,784,697

 

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,220,273

 

 

$

1,247,581

 

Restricted cash

 

7,800

 

 

 

7,800

 

Marketable securities

 

444,873

 

 

 

452,875

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

8,109

 

 

 

13,187

 

Settlements receivable, net

 

10,433

 

 

 

11,266

 

Network incentives receivable

 

13,266

 

 

 

30,399

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

38,642

 

 

 

35,617

 

Total current assets

 

1,743,396

 

 

 

1,798,725

 

Property and equipment, net

 

8,643

 

 

 

9,687

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

10,185

 

 

 

11,296

 

Equity method investment

 

7,875

 

 

 

8,384

 

Other assets

 

6,831

 

 

 

2,286

 

Total assets

$

1,776,930

 

 

$

1,830,378

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

901

 

 

$

2,693

 

Revenue share payable

 

117,087

 

 

 

121,179

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

110,517

 

 

 

114,096

 

Total current liabilities

 

228,505

 

 

 

237,968

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

10,786

 

 

 

12,427

 

Other liabilities

 

3,082

 

 

 

6,557

 

Total liabilities

 

242,373

 

 

 

256,952

 

Stockholders' equity :

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,067,435

 

 

 

1,993,055

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(10,193

)

 

 

(2,230

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(522,739

)

 

 

(417,453

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,534,557

 

 

 

1,573,426

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,776,930

 

 

$

1,830,378

 

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(105,286

)

 

$

(81,392

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,781

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

72,153

 

 

 

66,928

 

Non-cash operating leases expense

 

1,111

 

 

 

1,058

 

Amortization of premium on marketable securities

 

338

 

 

 

716

 

Impairment of other financial instruments

 

11,616

 

 

 

 

Other

 

326

 

 

 

2,974

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

5,067

 

 

 

2,416

 

Settlements receivable

 

833

 

 

 

3,269

 

Network incentives receivable

 

17,133

 

 

 

(17,415

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(14,982

)

 

 

354

 

Accounts payable

 

(1,609

)

 

 

(18

)

Revenue share payable

 

(4,092

)

 

 

3,824

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(6,987

)

 

 

22,738

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,464

)

 

 

(1,420

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(23,943

)

 

 

5,813

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(868

)

 

 

(1,096

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(12,999

)

 

 

(13,145

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

12,900

 

 

 

57,188

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(967

)

 

 

42,947

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

1,319,809

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options

 

3,407

 

 

 

2,539

 

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

2,775

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(8,580

)

 

 

(10,273

)

Payment of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

(1,981

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(2,398

)

 

 

1,310,094

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(27,308

)

 

 

1,358,854

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash- Beginning of period

 

1,255,381

 

 

 

228,233

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period

$

1,228,073

 

 

$

1,587,087

 

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data or as noted)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Year over
Year Change
Q2'22 vs Q2'21

 

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Operating performance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

186,678

 

 

$

166,102

 

 

$

155,414

 

 

$

131,511

 

 

$

122,266

 

 

53

%

Costs of revenue

 

 

108,629

 

 

 

91,376

 

 

 

79,615

 

 

 

72,438

 

 

 

75,291

 

 

44

%

Gross profit

 

 

78,049

 

 

 

74,726

 

 

 

75,799

 

 

 

59,073

 

 

 

46,975

 

 

66

%

Gross margin

 

 

42

%

 

 

45

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

45

%

 

 

38

%

 

4 pps

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

97,868

 

 

 

100,348

 

 

 

88,995

 

 

 

84,462

 

 

 

97,755

 

 

%

Technology

 

 

13,154

 

 

 

11,384

 

 

 

11,143

 

 

 

9,299

 

 

 

7,569

 

 

74

%

Professional services

 

 

5,794

 

 

 

4,770

 

 

 

5,712

 

 

 

4,703

 

 

 

3,831

 

 

51

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

1,097

 

 

 

1,091

 

 

 

907

 

 

27

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

921

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

967

 

 

 

786

 

 

 

874

 

 

5

%

Marketing and advertising

 

 

886

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

804

 

 

 

490

 

 

 

495

 

 

79

%

Other operating expenses

 

 

4,995

 

 

 

4,843

 

 

 

4,811

 

 

 

3,880

 

 

 

3,530

 

 

42

%

Total operating expenses

 

 

124,766

 

 

 

123,998

 

 

 

113,529

 

 

 

104,711

 

 

 

114,961

 

 

9

%

Loss from operations

 

 

(46,717

)

 

 

(49,272

)

 

 

(37,730

)

 

 

(45,638

)

 

 

(67,986

)

 

(31

)%

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,802

 

 

 

(11,677

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(481

)

 

(475

)%

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(44,915

)

 

 

(60,949

)

 

 

(37,588

)

 

 

(45,695

)

 

 

(68,467

)

 

(34

)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

(781

)

 

 

35

 

 

 

87

 

 

(361

)%

Net loss

 

$

(44,688

)

 

$

(60,598

)

 

$

(36,807

)

 

$

(45,730

)

 

$

(68,554

)

 

(35

)%

Loss per share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

(72

)%

TPV (in millions)

 

$

40,457

 

 

$

36,626

 

 

$

33,046

 

 

$

27,569

 

 

$

26,520

 

 

53

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(10,225

)

 

$

(10,453

)

 

$

1,162

 

 

$

(4,939

)

 

$

(10,637

)

 

(4

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

(5

)%

 

 

(6

)%

 

 

1

%

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

(9

)%

 

4 pps

Financial condition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,220,273

 

 

$

1,197,257

 

 

$

1,247,581

 

 

$

1,260,220

 

 

$

1,579,287

 

 

(23

)%

Restricted cash

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

%

Marketable securities

 

$

444,873

 

 

$

447,046

 

 

$

452,875

 

 

$

408,954

 

 

$

105,053

 

 

323

%

Total assets

 

$

1,776,930

 

 

$

1,793,483

 

 

$

1,830,378

 

 

$

1,783,142

 

 

$

1,780,324

 

 

%

Total liabilities

 

$

242,373

 

 

$

249,851

 

 

$

256,952

 

 

$

209,802

 

 

$

194,338

 

 

25

%

Stockholders' equity

 

$

1,534,557

 

 

$

1,543,632

 

 

$

1,573,426

 

 

$

1,573,340

 

 

$

1,585,986

 

 

(3

)%

pps = percentage points

Marqeta, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted operating expenses as supplemental measures of the company's performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; legal, financial, and tax due diligence costs related to potential acquisitions; income tax expense (benefit); and other expense (income) net, which consists of changes in the fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities (for periods prior to the IPO), realized foreign currency gains and losses, interest income from our marketable securities, our share of equity method investments' profit or loss, and impairment of equity method investments or other financial instruments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into our calculation of certain annual employee bonus plans.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. This measure is used by management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating efficiency.

We define Adjusted operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; and legal, financial, and tax due diligence costs related to potential acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted operating expenses should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net loss, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Marqeta does, which limits its usefulness in comparing Marqeta's financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows Marqeta's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP net revenue

$

186,678

 

 

$

122,266

 

 

$

352,780

 

 

$

230,249

 

GAAP net loss

$

(44,688

)

 

$

(68,554

)

 

$

(105,286

)

 

$

(81,392

)

GAAP net loss margin

 

(24

)%

 

 

(56

)%

 

 

(30

)%

 

 

(35

)%

GAAP total operating expenses

$

124,766

 

 

$

114,961

 

 

$

248,764

 

 

$

175,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(44,688

)

 

$

(68,554

)

 

$

(105,286

)

 

$

(81,392

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

921

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,781

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

35,148

 

 

 

55,536

 

 

 

72,153

 

 

 

66,928

 

Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation

 

423

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

939

 

Other expense (income), net

 

(1,802

)

 

 

481

 

 

 

9,875

 

 

 

2,648

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(227

)

 

 

87

 

 

 

(578

)

 

 

106

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(10,225

)

 

$

(10,637

)

 

$

(20,678

)

 

$

(8,990

)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

(5

)%

 

 

(9

)%

 

 

(6

)%

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Total operating expenses

$

124,766

 

 

$

114,961

 

 

$

248,764

 

 

$

175,470

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

921

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,781

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

35,148

 

 

 

55,536

 

 

 

72,153

 

 

 

66,928

 

Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation

 

423

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

939

 

Adjusted operating expenses

$

88,274

 

 

$

57,612

 

 

$

173,453

 

 

$

105,822

 

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure for the third quarter of 2022 is not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items as such items cannot be reasonably predicted and could be significant. Because of those challenges, reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.