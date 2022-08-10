Sterling to Participate in the Sidoti August Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, August 18th

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Ballschmiede, will be participating in the Sidoti August Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Sterling will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:30 am ET that day.
STRL's management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Sidoti institutional sales representative or Jeremy Hellman at jhellman@equityny.com.
Additionally, a live webcast of the fireside chat will take place from 11:30 am ET and will be available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K1FRzWwaTdKJLx8A5g0gwQ. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.
About Sterling
Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.
Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005529/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.