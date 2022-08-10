STAAR Surgical and Joe Jonas Team Up to Introduce New Life-Changing EVO ICL to Millions of Americans Suffering from Distance Vision Problems

Joe Jonas to Share his Experience with EVO in a Global Campaign that Highlights his Personal Journey to Achieve Visual Freedom

STAAR Surgical Company STAA, a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced its partnership with singer, songwriter, and actor, Joe Jonas, to raise awareness of its EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO). EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia and astigmatism. Joe Jonas had myopia since childhood, which is also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance vision correction. Myopia is the most common vision disorder in the world and its prevalence is rapidly growing.1 Earlier this month, Mr. Jonas successfully had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor (EVO procedure) to achieve visual freedom. He is now free from the daily hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses.

https://EVOICL.com . (Photo: Business Wire)"> Joe Jonas, singer, songwriter and actor, films a new advertising campaign for EVO Visian® ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Earlier this month, Jonas had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Visit https://EVOICL.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joe Jonas is someone who embodies perseverance and poise - as a musician, he juggles the demands of fatherhood, marriage and career without skipping a beat. After dealing with the inconvenience of wearing contact lenses and glasses for almost 20 years, Joe Jonas dreamed of a day where he could live life uninhibited by his nearsightedness. He decided to undergo the EVO procedure, which involved adding a small, flexible lens in both eyes to correct his distance vision. EVO provides excellent sharp, clear vision day and night, does not induce dry eye syndrome and preserves the cornea.2,3,4 If desired, EVO lenses are also removable by a doctor for added peace of mind.

"I've been performing and touring ever since I was 15 years old with my brothers, and after long days and nights, I wished I didn't have to worry about accidentally sleeping with my contacts in or keeping track of where I put my glasses, and to simply be able to wake up and see clearly," said Joe Jonas. "After speaking with my doctor about this advanced new technology, I chose EVO as I felt like it was finally time to upgrade my vision and change how I could see the world. It was a seamless, easy procedure for me that quickly gave me sharp, clear vision day or night without inducing dry eye syndrome. The results are life-changing for me and with EVO, I now can simply wake up and go about my day."

Starting in September 2022, Joe Jonas will be sharing his journey with EVO in a global advertising, marketing and social media campaign. The campaign will help drive education and awareness of EVO among the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia and are looking for a proven and effective vision correction solution.

"Once Joe Jonas learned that our EVO lenses work in harmony with the natural eye and deliver excellent vision, day or night, he realized the EVO procedure could greatly help him as a dad and a performer, finally breaking free from the hassles he has experienced for years as an eyeglasses and contact lens wearer," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "Joe Jonas was a great candidate for EVO and we are thrilled to have helped him achieve his vision goals. We are inspired by his personal story and appreciate his willingness to share his EVO journey with the millions of others who could also benefit from living life with visual freedom."

The EVO procedure is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists. EVO lenses can permanently correct/reduce myopia and astigmatism without removing corneal tissue and, if desired, are removable by a doctor for added peace of mind. The EVO procedure involves implanting (or adding) a proprietary, biocompatible, flexible lens made from Collamer® into the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens to correct/reduce nearsightedness and astigmatism. The EVO procedure takes about 20-30 minutes for each eye. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, built-in UV protection, and does not induce dry eye syndrome.2,3,4 Most patients experience improved vision right after the procedure.

"Candidates for the EVO lenses in the U.S. include a wide range of patients between 21 and 45 years of age who have myopia with or without astigmatism ranging from -3.0 diopters to -20.0 diopters spherical equivalent. Joe Jonas needed EVO lenses below -5.0 diopters, so he was a great candidate for EVO," said Scott D. Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer of STAAR Surgical. "I am pleased that his EVO procedure went smoothly and the successful outcome means he no longer has to deal with the limitations of contact lenses or glasses. Mr. Jonas has sharp, clear vision day or night with EVO."

While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the U.S. market, it has been approved, marketed and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO Visian ICL procedure again.5 Over 2,000,000 ICLs have been delivered globally.

For more information about EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lenses, visit EVOICL.com.

References: 1) Holden B, Frick T, Wilson D et al. Global prevalence of myopia and high myopia and temporal trends from 2000 through 2050 (Ophthalmology 2016;123:1036-1042). 2) Martinez-Plazs E, Lopez-Miguel A, Lopez-De La Rosa A, et al. Effect of the EVO+ Visian Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens on Visual Performance and Quality of Vision and Life, Am J Ophthalmol 2021;226: 117–125. 3) Parkhurst GD. A prospective comparison of phakic collamer lenses and wavefront-optimized laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis for correction of myopia. Clin Ophthalmol. 2016 Jun 29;10:1209-15. 4) Naves, J. Carracedo, G. Cacho-Babillo, I. Diadenosine Nucleotid Measurements as Dry-Eye Score in Patients After LASIK and ICL Surgery. Presented at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2012. 5) Packer M. The Implantable Collamer Lens with a central port: review of the literature. Clinical Ophthalmology 2018: 12: 2427–2438.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL", which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO Visian ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO Visian ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO Visian ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO Visian ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO Visian ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO Visian ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit EVOICL.com.

