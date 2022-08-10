Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Q3 2022 Acquisitions Activity

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL, ("BNL"), continues to build and evaluate a robust pipeline of potential investment opportunities predominantly focused on industrial, healthcare, restaurant, and retail asset classes. Today, BNL provided an update on third quarter acquisitions activity. Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we closed an additional $80.2 million of acquisitions and currently have $367.8 million of properties under control, inclusive of two direct industrial sale-leaseback transactions covering 11 assets for over $290 million. BNL defines properties under control as under contract or executed letter of intent.
About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of June 30, 2022, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 764 individual commercial properties with 757 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office commercial property types.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005761/en/
