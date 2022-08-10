Nonin Medical Names John M. Hastings New Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Brings Strong Track Record of Passion for Growth and Innovation in the Medical Device and Healthcare Sectors

Nonin Medical today announced that its board of directors has appointed healthcare industry veteran John M. Hastings as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Hastings brings global leadership and technical expertise in quality, research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, engineering, supply chain and distribution, along with a demonstrated ability and passion to develop and advance effective business strategies.

As leader of the organization, Hastings, along with the company's recently named board of directors, offers a diverse and unique set of experiences, combined with a passion for growth and innovation in the medical device and healthcare sectors. Together, they will provide Nonin Medical with strategic guidance and support to drive the company's growth.

"The entire Board is looking forward to working with John as Nonin Medical's new CEO," said Phil Isaacson, Nonin Medical's Executive Chairman, Chief Technology Officer, and Founder. "John is directly aligned with our values of courage, agility, and ownership, and brings a strong belief in ongoing education and professional development. He also shares deep respect for our history, products and commitment to improving people's lives – and sees tremendous potential for our technology and Nonin Medical's future opportunities."

Healthcare technology is playing an increasingly important role in patient management, care and outcomes. Hastings will help Nonin Medical address the needs of a rapidly changing market and its patients, providers, payors and partners, using innovative technology and noninvasive medical solutions.

"I sincerely appreciate the board's confidence in me, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization," said Hastings. "With Phil's continued pursuit of innovation and our employees' commitment to our customers, I am highly confident in our future. Together, I look forward to further strengthening our position as a market leader while driving sustainable and profitable growth."

Prior to Nonin Medical, Hastings served as Executive Vice President, Operations & Technology with Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., or CSI, a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. Before joining CSI, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical and American Medical Systems.

Hastings is a Minnesota native and holds an MBA from the University of Saint Thomas and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

About Nonin Medical

Since 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable, high-performing technologies and manufactured innovative durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit nonin.com.

