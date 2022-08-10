Nira Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Nira creates a new category of Data Protection related to proactively securing cloud-based information assets

Nira, a real-time access control system focused on helping companies protect their information from unauthorized access, announced today it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to raising awareness of best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Companies have hundreds of thousands—even millions—of shared cloud-based documents and assets with sensitive data, leaving them extremely vulnerable to access risk. Nira's mission is to help companies identify security risks, quickly remediate them, and efficiently automate the process, making collaboration safe and secure for everyone.

"Nira proactively helps organizations of all sizes protect their cloud-based data and information from unauthorized access. We couldn't think of a better way to collaborate with other security-conscious organizations while upleveling our own compliance and security practices than by joining the Cloud Security Alliance," said Hiten Shah, co-founder and CEO. "Through this partnership with CSA, we're excited to reach more organizations that need help securing their documents, code, and messaging applications."

"We're proud to welcome Nira as a member of CSA and are excited to work with their team as they create a new category of data protection related to proactively securing cloud-based information assets," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "We welcome the opportunity to work with companies such as Nira, which understands the need for a robust cloud environment."

About Nira

Nira provides complete visibility and management over who has access to company documents and information in cloud collaboration applications. Nira gives a single, comprehensive view of who has access to valuable cloud-based company data. It allows companies to easily find and identify risks, quickly control access and fix issues, and efficiently automate the process through policy enforcement and remediation delegation. Nira also enables employees to manage who has access to their information, without needing technical expertise. To learn more or get a free risk audit: nira.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005034/en/