Canapa Launches High Precision Pre-Roll Check Weigher

New ‘Pre-Roll Inspector' Accurate to 0.01 Gram

Canapa has announced an addition to its industry-leading series of check weighing machines, the WeightCheQ 0-250. Engineered with electromagnetic force restoration (EMFR) technology to achieve incredibly tight 0.01-gram tolerances, this high-precision machine ensures a more accurate, consistent pre-roll is delivered for final retail packaging.

The WeightCheQ can be easily paired with any semiautomated pre-roll machine or manual rolling process to double-check pre-roll weights, eliminating product waste while increasing margins.

This technology is also perfectly suited to precisely weigh gummies, capsules and other cannabis products with seamless integration into existing bagging, container filling, flow wrapping and case filling systems.

In addition to innovative EMFR weigh cell technology, this machine features a robust stainless-steel frame construction, food grade belts, integrated rejection lighting system, 15-inch color touchscreen with display to three decimal points, storage for up to 20 different recipes and does not require compressed air to operate.

To watch video of the WeightCheQ 0-250 and learn more about other pre-roll solutions from Canapa, visit www.canapasolutions.ca/check-weigher.

Canapa is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.

