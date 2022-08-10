UnitedHealthcare and Optum Donate $205,000 to Support Eastern Kentucky Communities Devastated by Recent Flooding

Funds will be used to address urgent needs and long-term rebuilding efforts
UnitedHealthcare and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group UNH, announced today a $205,000 donation to help eastern Kentucky residents following the devastating flooding that impacted local communities.
The funds will support immediate needs, as well as longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts, including:
- Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative – Established by the Kentucky Primary Care Association; $98,750 to provide relief to Community Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics in the flooded region.
- Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund – Established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; $98,750 to assist those impacted by the floods and the severe weather system.
- Need More Acres – Kentucky-based farm delivering food to affected communities; $7,500 to support urgent delivery of food boxes to 150 families who have been displaced, injured or lost power due to the flooding.
"We are devasted for the people of eastern Kentucky and hope these funds will help the community begin to rebuild," said Krista Hensel, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky "We are deeply concerned for the people affected by the flooding, and we are focused on helping our network providers, community partners, and members as they recover."
UnitedHealthcare is taking immediate action to ensure that eastern Kentuckians have access to the care they need and remains committed to these communities as they begin the journey to recover and rebuild.
The company is also making it easier for people to access care, including the ability to conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare smartphone app.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
*Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005715/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.