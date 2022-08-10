TPG Reaches New Speeds with Adtran Gfast Fiber Extension Portfolio

Service provider rapidly upgrades broadband speeds in Australia

Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that TPG Telecom Group (TPG) is leveraging the Adtran second generation Gigabit Gfast fiber extension portfolio to upgrade existing broadband services to Gigabit speeds and attract new subscribers. Adtran is enabling TPG to rapidly roll out Gigabit broadband services to more than 230,000 premises and over 2,000 buildings across Eastern Australia.

TPG is Australia's second-largest telecommunications provider with a large footprint of both single- and multiple-dwelling locations that were connected by VDSL technology. The service provider wanted to offer Gigabit services to these existing subscribers as well as everyone else in its DSL services footprint. TPG is the first major telco in Australia to deploy Gfast and it selected Adtran's latest Gfast technology to rapidly launch fast, competitive broadband service speeds that are 10 times faster than similar services offered by competitors in the region.

"In today's global digital economy, having access to Gigabit services is a big competitive advantage for any carrier that wants to offer the best connectivity solutions to residential and business customers. The launch of Gfast has helped us offer some of the fastest broadband speeds available in Australia today and will be a game-changer for TPG's wholesale business and customers," said Jonathan Rutherford, Group Executive, Wholesale, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom Group. "We've been proud to work with Adtran—it has overcome global component supply constraints to ensure we were able to quickly and efficiently roll out this new technology."

The Adtran second-generation Gfast fiber extension solution makes it easier to connect hard-to-reach urban and rural locations with Gigabit services by using existing in-building copper or coax wiring to access customers. Adtran's unique, patented Gfast VDSL coexistence technology enables Gfast-based services to uniquely support the delivery of symmetric and asymmetric Gigabit speeds even when delivered in coexistence with legacy VDSL2 services. As a result, TPG can rapidly upgrade DSL customers to Gigabit services while allowing others to remain using their DSL services. Gfast technology pairs with Fiber-to-the-Building deployment architecture to speed time-to-market, eliminate resident disruption and lower the cost per Gigabit broadband connection.

"Adtran's complete portfolio of end-to-end broadband solutions enables service providers everywhere to increase competitiveness, offer premium broadband services and connect the communities they serve. For TPG, our Gfast portfolio provides the capability to leverage its existing network to deliver ultra-broadband and Gigabit broadband speeds," said Anthony Camilleri, Chief Technology Officer, APAC at Adtran. "From network edge to subscriber edge, Adtran enables operators to unlock the future network and ensure today's networks will scale to support tomorrow's demands."

For more information about Adtran's end-to-end fiber broadband solutions, please visit: adtran.com/end-to-end-solutions.

