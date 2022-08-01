MoneyLion to Participate in Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference, Rosenblatt Technology Summit, and Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") ML, a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in August:
Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference
Attending: Thursday, August 18th
Where: Virtual
Rosenblatt Technology Summit
Attending: Wednesday, August 24th
Where: Virtual
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Attending: Wednesday, August 31st
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion's investor relations team at ir@moneylion.com.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion's mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer's own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.
MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.
For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005779/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
