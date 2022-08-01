Quanterix' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Quanterix Corporation QTRX, a company expanding the limits of exploration with ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. It will be hosted by Masoud Toloue, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Doyle, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.
Quanterix will issue a press release regarding the second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Company's website at www.quanterix.com.
Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit this link to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also access the live webcast by visiting the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year following completion of the call.
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005757/en/
