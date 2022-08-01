David R. Myers of Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Bellwether League Foundation Hall of Fame Recognition

Myers joins previous Owens & Minor Hall of Fame alumni in being honored for exemplary achievements, leadership and performance in the healthcare supply chain industry

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI, a leading global healthcare solutions company, today announced that David R. Myers, Vice President of National Accounts, Owens & Minor, has been elected to the Bellwether League Foundation's Hall of Fame Class of 2022 for Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership to honor his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

The Bellwether League Foundation recognized Myers based on his history of challenging industry norms by championing a customer-first philosophy, his successes in driving supply strategies that include all stakeholders and his innovation and leadership in strategic relationships. In his current role with Owens & Minor, Myers continues this approach, helping to drive strategic decisions for healthcare customers that add value and resiliency across the supply chain. Previously, Myers served as the company's chief procurement officer, during which he developed a new service and partnered with suppliers to source high-quality PPE for customers throughout the pandemic – advancing industry partnership and transparency among customers, GPOs, associations and suppliers.

"We join the Bellwether League Foundation in celebrating Dave for his remarkable contributions and dedication to innovation and collaboration," said Edward A. Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer, Owens & Minor. "His innate talents in bringing industry stakeholders together and success in enhancing value and transparency for our customers continue to have a positive impact on our efforts to drive our mission forward."

Prior to Owens & Minor, Myers spent 20 years at Seneca Medical, now Concordance Healthcare Solutions, where he held the position of president and chief operating officer. He has been active in the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) for more than two decades, serving in various capacities on its board of directors, including as a current board member and former chairman, and in 2019 receiving HIDA's John F. Sasen Leadership Award. In addition, Myers provides supply chain and leadership guidance as a board member for manufacturer Webster Industries and is an established thought leader whose expertise is routinely sought after by higher education institutions and industry associations across the country.

Myers joins several past Owens & Minor alumni in being honored by the Bellwether League Foundation for exemplary achievements, leadership and performance in the healthcare supply chain industry. Previous Owens & Minor honorees include G. Gilmer Minor III, Chair Emeritus and former President and Chief Executive Officer; Henry Berling, former Executive Vice President; Jamie Kowalski, former Vice President; and Mark Van Sumeren, former Senior Vice President.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Myers will join seven other 2022 honorees for induction into the Hall of Fame at the 15th Annual Bellwether League Foundation Induction & Recognition event in Milwaukee.

