Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Virgin Orbit VORB, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. One-on-one meetings will be held in addition to the fireside chat presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact investors@virginorbit.com.
ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT
Virgin Orbit VORB operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.
