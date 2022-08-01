Owlet to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Owlet, Inc. OWLT will release its second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on August 11, 2022. Owlet will issue a copy of the earnings release via Business Wire and include a copy on Owlet's Investor Relations website at investors.owletcare.com. Owlet's Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Chief Financial Officer, Kate Scolnick, will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update.
To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international) and reference Access Code 520137. To listen to the conference call via live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Owlet's Investor Relations website at investors.owletcare.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by dialing (929) 458-6194 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international) and using Access Code 292257. The archived webcast will also be available on Owlet's Investor Relations website mentioned above.
About Owlet, Inc.
Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet's mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet's digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.
