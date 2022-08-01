PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 8, 2022

PARTS iD, Inc. ID ("PARTS iD" or "Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, "CARiD.com," a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 8, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies management's prepared remarks. The slides and audio will be accessible through a live webcast at https://www.partsidinc.com/. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are also invited to dial (877) 407-9129 (domestic) or (201) 493-6753 (international).

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13731823.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a is a technology-driven, digital commerce company on a mission to transform the U.S. automotive aftermarket and the adjacent complex parts markets they serve by providing customers a differentiated customer experience with advanced product search capabilities, proprietary product options, exclusive shop by service type functionality, visually inspired browsing, easy product discovery, rich custom content, an exhaustive product catalog and competitive prices. The Company delivers this customer experience using their purpose-built technology platform and user interface (UI), proprietary parts and accessories fitment data, and a comprehensive product catalog spanning over eighteen million parts and accessories from over one thousand suppliers they partner with across eight verticals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005572/en/