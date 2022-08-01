EZCORP, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW will issue third quarter 2022 financial results (period ended June 30, 2022) on Wednesday, August 3 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, August 3.
The details for the webcast are:
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Where:
|
How:
|
Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
|
Dial in:
|
(844) 200-6205 or international (929) 526-1599
|
|
Conference ID: 464794
A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
