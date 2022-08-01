EPR Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

EPR Properties EPR today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 160,446 $ 125,362 $ 317,918 $ 237,127 Net income available to common shareholders 34,876 12,519 71,035 9,865 Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share 0.46 0.17 0.95 0.13 Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) (1) 88,739 50,642 171,952 86,247 FFOAA per diluted common share (1) 1.17 0.68 2.27 1.15 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) (1) 93,388 53,006 181,233 91,932 AFFO per diluted common share (1) 1.23 0.71 2.39 1.23 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure

Second Quarter Company Headlines

Raises FFOAA per share Guidance and Confirms Investment Spending Guidance for 2022 - The Company is raising FFOAA per diluted common share guidance for 2022 from a range of $4.39 to $4.55 to a range of $4.50 to $4.60 and confirming investment spending guidance of a range of $500.0 million to $700.0 million.

Executing on Investment Pipeline - The Company's investment spending for the first six months of 2022 totaled $239.2 million and consisted of experiential acquisitions as well as development and redevelopment projects. In addition, the Company anticipates capital deployment will accelerate into the second half of the year.

Deferral Collections on Track - During the second quarter, the Company collected $4.9 million of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $4.7 million of deferred rent and $0.3 million of deferred interest from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue.

Strong Liquidity Position - As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $168.3 million, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile at all fixed interest rates with no maturities until 2024. The Company expects to generate over $150.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities after payment of dividends in 2022.

"The Company's premier portfolio of diversified experiential properties has continued to perform well. During the second quarter, we delivered meaningful growth in earnings and consistent deferral collections, supporting our increased earnings outlook for the year," stated Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO of EPR Properties. "We acquired several unique and top performing experiential properties during the quarter that fit our regional drive-to destination profile. We have an expanding pipeline of attractive opportunities and anticipate that our investment spending will continue to accelerate. We are encouraged by our growth prospects, and our disciplined approach is supported by a fully fixed rate consolidated debt profile, no near-term maturities and ample liquidity."

Investment Update

The Company's investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $214.9 million bringing the total of investment spending for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $239.2 million and included the acquisition of an 85% interest in an experiential lodging property for $50.6 million as well as the acquisition of two attraction properties in Canada for $142.8 million. Investment spending for the quarter also included experiential build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects.

Deferral Collections on Track

In addition to regular quarterly collections, during the second quarter, the Company collected $4.9 million of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $4.7 million of deferred rent and $0.3 million of deferred interest from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue. Through June 30, 2022, the Company collected over $100.0 million of rent and interest from customers that had been deferred as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong Liquidity Position

The Company remains focused on maintaining strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The Company had $168.3 million of cash on hand at quarter-end, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile at all fixed interest rates with no maturities until 2024. The Company expects to generate over $150.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities after payment of dividends in 2022.

Other Charges

During the second quarter, the Company recognized credit loss expense totaling $9.5 million, primarily due to partially reserving the outstanding principal balance on two notes receivable related to one property owned by an eat & play borrower, as a result of recent changes in the borrower's financial condition. The Company also wrote-off $1.5 million in accrued interest receivable and fees primarily related to these notes against mortgage and other financing income. The Company has no other investments with this eat & play borrower.

Portfolio Update

The Company's total investments (a non-GAAP financial measure) were approximately $6.6 billion at June 30, 2022 with Experiential investments totaling $6.0 billion, or 91%, and Education investments totaling $0.6 billion, or 9%.

The Company's Experiential portfolio (excluding property under development and undeveloped land inventory) consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at June 30, 2022:

175 theatre properties;

57 eat & play properties (including seven theatres located in entertainment districts);

22 attraction properties;

11 ski properties;

six experiential lodging properties;

nine fitness & wellness properties;

one gaming property; and

three cultural properties.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's owned Experiential portfolio consisted of approximately 20.0 million square feet, which was 96% leased and included a total of $8.2 million in property under development and $20.2 million in undeveloped land inventory.

The Company's Education portfolio consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at June 30, 2022:

65 early childhood education center properties; and

nine private school properties.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's owned Education portfolio consisted of approximately 1.4 million square feet, which was 100% leased.

The combined owned portfolio consisted of 21.4 million square feet and was 97% leased.

Dividend Information

The Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during the second quarter of 2022 totaling $0.825 per common share. Additionally, the Board declared its regular quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders of $0.359375 per share on both the Company's 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares and $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares.

Guidance (Dollars in millions, except per share data): Measure 2022 Guidance Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 2.02 to $ 2.12 FFOAA per diluted common share $ 4.50 to $ 4.60 Investment spending $ 500.0 to $ 700.0

The Company is increasing its 2022 guidance for FFOAA per diluted common share to a range of $4.50 to $4.60 from $4.39 to $4.55 and confirming 2022 investment spending guidance of $500.0 million to $700.0 million.

The 2022 guidance for FFOAA per diluted share is based on a FFO per diluted common share range of $4.32 to $4.42 adjusted for transaction costs, credit loss expense, gain on insurance recovery and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution. FFO per diluted common share for 2022 is based on a net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share range of $2.02 to $2.12 (prior guidance was $2.09 to $2.25) less estimated gain on sale of real estate of $0.01, plus impairment of real estate investments, net of $0.06, estimated real estate depreciation and amortization of $2.18, allocated share of joint venture depreciation of $0.10, impairment charges on joint ventures of $0.01 and less the impact of Series C and Series E dilution of $0.04 (in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO).

Additional earnings guidance detail can be found in the Company's supplemental information package available in the Investor Center of the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

Quarterly Supplemental

The Company's supplemental information package for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 is available in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental revenue $ 142,875 $ 115,883 $ 282,478 $ 218,497 Other income 9,961 1,033 19,266 1,711 Mortgage and other financing income 7,610 8,446 16,174 16,919 Total revenue 160,446 125,362 317,918 237,127 Property operating expense 13,592 14,678 27,531 29,991 Other expense 8,872 3,025 16,969 5,577 General and administrative expense 12,691 11,376 25,915 22,712 Transaction costs 1,145 662 3,392 1,210 Credit loss expense (benefit) 9,512 (2,819 ) 9,206 (5,581 ) Impairment charges — — 4,351 — Depreciation and amortization 40,766 40,538 80,810 80,864 Total operating expenses 86,578 67,460 168,174 134,773 Gain on sale of real estate — 511 — 712 Income from operations 73,868 58,413 149,744 103,066 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — — — 241 Interest expense, net 33,289 38,312 66,549 77,506 Equity in (income) loss from joint ventures (1,421 ) 1,151 (1,315 ) 2,582 Impairment charges on joint ventures 647 — 647 — Income before income taxes 41,353 18,950 83,863 22,737 Income tax expense 444 398 762 805 Net income $ 40,909 $ 18,552 $ 83,101 $ 21,932 Preferred dividend requirements 6,033 6,033 12,066 12,067 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 34,876 $ 12,519 $ 71,035 $ 9,865 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.17 $ 0.95 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.17 $ 0.95 $ 0.13 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 74,986 74,781 74,915 74,704 Diluted 75,234 74,870 75,142 74,772

EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,243,240 and $1,167,734 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ 4,838,701 $ 4,713,091 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 8,241 42,362 Operating lease right-of-use assets 202,708 180,808 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 374,617 370,159 Investment in joint ventures 47,705 36,670 Cash and cash equivalents 168,266 288,822 Restricted cash 1,277 1,079 Accounts receivable 60,176 78,073 Other assets 71,583 69,918 Total assets $ 5,793,442 $ 5,801,150 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 67,178 $ 73,462 Operating lease liabilities 240,595 218,795 Dividends payable 27,179 24,930 Unearned rents and interest 72,833 61,559 Debt 2,807,080 2,804,365 Total liabilities 3,214,865 3,183,111 Total equity $ 2,578,577 $ 2,618,039 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,793,442 $ 5,801,150

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations (FFO), Funds From Operations As Adjusted (FFOAA) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition.

In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFOAA and AFFO. FFOAA is presented by adding to FFO costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff, transaction costs, severance expense, preferred share redemption costs, impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and credit loss (benefit) expense and subtracting gain on insurance recovery and deferred income tax (benefit) expense. AFFO is presented by adding to FFOAA non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense to management and Trustees and amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures (including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions), straight-lined rental revenue (removing the impact of straight-lined ground sublease expense), and the non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income.

FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are widely used measures of the operating performance of real estate companies and are provided here as supplemental measures to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share, and management provides FFO, FFOAA and AFFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of our operations or our cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO, FFOAA and AFFO the same way so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful.

The following table summarizes FFO, FFOAA and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and reconciles such measures to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO: Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 34,876 $ 12,519 $ 71,035 $ 9,865 Gain on sale of real estate — (511 ) — (712 ) Impairment of real estate investments, net — — 4,351 — Real estate depreciation and amortization 40,563 40,332 80,390 80,441 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 1,996 459 3,483 813 Impairment charges on joint ventures 647 — 647 — FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 78,082 $ 52,799 $ 159,906 $ 90,407 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 78,082 $ 52,799 $ 159,906 $ 90,407 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 — 3,876 — Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 — 3,878 — Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 81,959 $ 52,799 $ 167,660 $ 90,407 FFOAA: FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 78,082 $ 52,799 $ 159,906 $ 90,407 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — — — 241 Transaction costs 1,145 662 3,392 1,210 Credit loss expense (benefit) 9,512 (2,819 ) 9,206 (5,581 ) Gain on insurance recovery (included in other income) — — (552 ) (30 ) FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 88,739 $ 50,642 $ 171,952 $ 86,247 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 88,739 $ 50,642 $ 171,952 $ 86,247 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 — 3,876 — Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 — 3,878 — Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 92,616 $ 50,642 $ 179,706 $ 86,247 AFFO: FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 88,739 $ 50,642 $ 171,952 $ 86,247 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 203 206 420 423 Deferred financing fees amortization 2,090 1,574 4,161 3,121 Share-based compensation expense to management and trustees 4,169 3,675 8,414 7,459 Amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances (89 ) (99 ) (176 ) (195 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1) (134 ) (1,467 ) (1,485 ) (2,223 ) Straight-lined rental revenue (1,733 ) (1,420 ) (2,328 ) (2,708 ) Straight-lined ground sublease expense 261 111 509 195 Non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income (118 ) (216 ) (234 ) (387 ) AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,388 $ 53,006 $ 181,233 $ 91,932 AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,388 $ 53,006 $ 181,233 $ 91,932 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 — 3,876 — Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 — 3,878 — Diluted AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 97,265 $ 53,006 $ 188,987 $ 91,932 FFO per common share: Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.71 $ 2.13 $ 1.21 Diluted 1.04 0.71 2.12 1.21 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 1.18 $ 0.68 $ 2.30 $ 1.15 Diluted 1.17 0.68 2.27 1.15 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.71 $ 2.42 $ 1.23 Diluted 1.23 0.71 2.39 1.23 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 74,986 74,781 74,915 74,704 Diluted 75,234 74,870 75,142 74,772 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 75,234 74,870 75,142 74,772 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares 2,245 — 2,243 — Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares 1,664 — 1,664 — Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 79,143 74,870 79,049 74,772 Other financial information: Dividends per common share $ 0.8250 $ — $ 1.6000 $ —

(1) Includes maintenance capital expenditures and certain second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

The additional common shares that would result from the conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are not included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share because the effect is anti-dilutive. The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO, FFOAA and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Therefore, the additional common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated depreciation and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding accumulated depreciation and reducing cash and cash equivalents, the result provides an estimate of the investment made by the Company. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this calculation in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating Gross Assets may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate capital structure and the magnitude of debt to gross assets. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

EBITDAre

NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates.

Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. The Company's method of calculating EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAre

Management uses Adjusted EBITDAre in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre (defined above) for the quarter excluding gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, credit loss (benefit) expense, transaction costs, impairment losses on operating lease right-of-use assets and prepayment fees.

The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate our capital structure and the magnitude of our debt against our operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Reconciliations of debt, total assets and net income (all reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, Gross Assets, Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands except ratios):

June 30, 2022 2021 Net Debt: Debt $ 2,807,080 $ 3,081,485 Deferred financing costs, net 34,149 34,744 Cash and cash equivalents (168,266 ) (509,836 ) Net Debt $ 2,672,963 $ 2,606,393 Gross Assets: Total Assets $ 5,793,442 $ 6,142,212 Accumulated depreciation 1,243,240 1,130,409 Cash and cash equivalents (168,266 ) (509,836 ) Gross Assets $ 6,868,416 $ 6,762,785 Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio 39 % 39 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: Net income $ 40,909 $ 18,552 Interest expense, net 33,289 38,312 Income tax expense 444 398 Depreciation and amortization 40,766 40,538 Gain on sale of real estate — (511 ) Impairment charges on joint ventures 647 — Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 1,996 459 Allocated share of joint venture interest expense 1,276 846 EBITDAre $ 119,327 $ 98,594 Transaction costs 1,145 662 Credit loss expense (benefit) 9,512 (2,819 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 129,984 $ 96,437 Adjusted EBITDAre (annualized) (1) $ 519,936 Footnote 2 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 5.1 Footnote 2 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annualized amount. (2) Not presented as this ratio is not meaningful given the disruption caused by COVID-19 and the associated accounting for tenant rent deferrals and other lease modifications.

Total Investments

Total investments is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the carrying values of real estate investments (before accumulated depreciation), land held for development, property under development, mortgage notes receivable (including related accrued interest receivable), investment in joint ventures, intangible assets, gross (before accumulated amortization and included in other assets) and notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (included in other assets). Total investments is a useful measure for management and investors as it illustrates across which asset categories the Company's funds have been invested. Our method of calculating total investments may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of total investments to total assets (computed in accordance with GAAP) is included in the following table (unaudited, in thousands):

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Investments: Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,838,701 $ 4,713,091 Add back accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,243,240 1,167,734 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 8,241 42,362 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 374,617 370,159 Investment in joint ventures 47,705 36,670 Intangible assets, gross (1) 60,108 57,962 Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (1) 3,596 7,254 Total investments $ 6,596,376 $ 6,415,400 Total investments $ 6,596,376 $ 6,415,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 202,708 180,808 Cash and cash equivalents 168,266 288,822 Restricted cash 1,277 1,079 Accounts receivable 60,176 78,073 Less: accumulated depreciation on real estate investments (1,243,240 ) (1,167,734 ) Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (1) (21,812 ) (20,163 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1) 29,691 24,865 Total assets $ 5,793,442 $ 5,801,150 (1) Included in other assets in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. Other assets include the following: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Intangible assets, gross $ 60,108 $ 57,962 Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (21,812 ) (20,163 ) Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net 3,596 7,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,691 24,865 Total other assets $ 71,583 $ 69,918

