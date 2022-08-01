Williams Reports Strong Second-Quarter Results; Announces Another 2022 Guidance Increase

Williams WMB today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Natural gas market fundamentals drive growth across key financial metrics

GAAP net income of $400 million, or $0.33 per diluted share – up 32% vs. 2Q 2021

Adjusted net income of $484 million, or $0.40 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 48% vs. 2Q 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.496 billion – up $179 million or 14% vs. 2Q 2021

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.098 billion – up $41 million or 4% vs. 2Q 2021

Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.130 billion – up $211 million or 23% vs. 2Q 2021

Dividend coverage ratio of 2.19x (AFFO basis)

Raising 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance again with midpoint of $6.25 billion; expect 11% Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year growth in 2022, yielding 7% CAGR over the last five years

Steadfast execution and focus on sustainable operations position company for future opportunities

Reached final investment decision on Louisiana Energy Gateway pipeline project to advance wellhead to water strategy

Completed Gulfstream Phase VI expansion; executing slate of projects on Transco, Northeast G&P and Deepwater Gulf of Mexico

Strong operational performance with gathering volumes of 17 Bcf/d and transmission volumes of 16.9 Bcf/d – up 13% and 2%, respectively from 2Q 2021

Closed on acquisition of Trace Midstream gathering assets in Haynesville

Reached rate case settlement in principle with Northwest Pipeline customers

Released Sustainability Report showing progress toward Williams' 2030 climate commitment; focus on social and governance issues

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

"Our natural gas focused strategy continues to outperform with second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA up 14 percent over the same period last year due to the strong earnings growth of our core business and also at our JV upstream operations in the Wamsutter and Haynesville supply areas. Record gathering volumes, continued execution of expansion projects, as well as favorable commodity prices drove the quarterly increase. As a result of our core business strength and better-than-planned market fundamentals, we are raising our 2022 EBITDA guidance midpoint to $6.25 billion, which is an 8% increase from our original guidance midpoint of $5.8 billion.

"As we enter the back half of the year, we are executing on a full slate of growth projects in and around our existing infrastructure to move additional natural gas from key supply basins to growing markets for clean-power generation, residential and commercial use. We recently closed on the strategic acquisition of gathering assets from Trace Midstream and reached a final investment decision on the Louisiana Energy Gateway, a 1.8 Bcf/d project to gather Haynesville natural gas into premium markets, including growing LNG export demand along the Gulf Coast. In addition, we continue to grow our network in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico while advancing multiple gas gathering projects in the Northeast and progressing on expansions along our Transco system.

Armstrong added, "With the strong outlook for global natural gas demand and the growing need for secure and reliable supplies amid geopolitical volatility and climate concerns, Williams is well positioned to create long-term shareholder value. Our latest Sustainability Report, published last week, details the progress we are making on critical ESG-related fronts, including our climate commitment and initiatives focused on building thriving communities, environmental stewardship and workforce diversity. I appreciate our employees for their commitment to sustainable operations and emissions reductions efforts as we leverage our leading infrastructure to deliver the natural gas that is driving the clean energy economy."

Williams Summary Financial Information 2Q Year to Date Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Measures Net Income $400 $304 $779 $729 Net Income Per Share $0.33 $0.25 $0.64 $0.60 Cash Flow From Operations $1,098 $1,057 $2,180 $1,972 Non-GAAP Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA $1,496 $1,317 $3,007 $2,732 Adjusted Net Income $484 $327 $983 $756 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.40 $0.27 $0.80 $0.62 Available Funds from Operations $1,130 $919 $2,320 $1,948 Dividend Coverage Ratio 2.19x 1.85x 2.24x 1.96x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2) 3.82x 4.13x Capital Investments (3) (4) $429 $460 $745 $737 (1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment (growth & maintenance capital), purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments and purchases of other long-term investments. (4) Second quarter 2022 and year-to-date 2022 exclude $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets, which closed April 29, 2022.

GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2022 net income increased by $96 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues from commodity-based rates, the Trace Acquisition and Transco's Leidy South project being in service, higher commodity margins, and higher results from our upstream operations associated with increased scale of operations, more than offset by a $241 million net unrealized loss on commodity derivatives in 2022, increased intangible asset amortization, and planned higher operating and administrative expenses driven by the increased scale of our upstream operations and higher employee-related costs, including those resulting from the Sequent acquisition. The tax provision benefited from $134 million associated with the release of valuation allowances on deferred income tax assets and federal income tax settlements.

Year-to-date 2022 net income increased by $50 million compared to the prior year reflecting similar drivers to those described for the quarter, further impacted by the absence of a $77 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2022 increased as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items, and higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by an unfavorable change in margin deposits associated with commodity derivatives. Year-to-date cash flow from operations also increased compared to 2021 driven by similar factors, except for a favorable change in margin deposits associated with commodity derivatives.

Non-GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $179 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from service revenues, commodity margins, and upstream operations, partially offset by planned higher operating and administrative costs. Year-to-date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $275 million over the prior year due to similar drivers and also reflecting the absence of the favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.

Second-quarter 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $157 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives, amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition, and favorable income tax benefits. Year-to-date 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $227 million over the prior year for similar reasons.

Second-quarter 2022 Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $211 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items and higher distributions from equity-method investments. Year-to-date 2022 AFFO increased by $372 million reflecting similar drivers.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter Year to Date Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $652 $646 $6 $652 $648 $4 $1,349 $1,306 $43 $1,349 $1,308 $41 Northeast G&P 450 409 41 450 409 41 868 811 57 868 811 57 West 288 223 65 296 223 73 548 445 103 556 445 111 Gas & NGL Marketing Services (282 ) 8 (290 ) 6 8 (2 ) (269 ) 101 (370 ) 71 101 (30 ) Other 139 20 119 92 29 63 144 53 91 163 67 96 Total $1,247 $1,306 ($59 ) $1,496 $1,317 $179 $2,640 $2,716 ($76 ) $3,007 $2,732 $275 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher service revenues from Transco's Leidy South expansion project largely offset by higher operating and administrative costs.

Northeast G&P

Second-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher service revenues, primarily related to higher volumes and gathering rate escalations.

Both Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved for the year-to-date 2022 period, similarly reflecting gathering rate escalations and net increased contributions from equity-investees, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs.

West

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year benefiting from higher commodity-based rates and higher Haynesville gathering volumes, as well as contributions from Trace Midstream acquired in April.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services

Second-quarter 2022 Modified EBITDA declined from the prior year primarily reflecting a $288 million net unrealized loss on commodity derivatives in 2022, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Both measures were also impacted by higher commodity margins and higher administrative costs associated with the Sequent business acquired in July 2021.

Year-to-date 2022 Modified EBITDA also declined from the prior year primarily reflecting a $345 million net unrealized loss on commodity derivatives in 2022, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Both measures were also impacted by higher commodity margins, more than offset by the absence of a $58 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri and higher administrative costs associated with the Sequent business acquired in July 2021.

Other

Second-quarter 2022 Modified EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting the increased scale of our upstream operations and a second-quarter 2022 $47 million net unrealized gain on commodity derivatives related to our upstream operations, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-date 2022 Modified EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting the increased scale of our upstream operations, partially offset by a $19 million net unrealized loss in 2022 on commodity derivatives related to our upstream operations, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Both measures were also impacted by the absence of a $22 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.

2022 Financial Guidance

The company now expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA between $6.1 billion and $6.4 billion, a $450 million midpoint increase from guidance originally issued February 2022. The company continues to expect 2022 growth capital expenditures between $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, a $1 billion midpoint increase from guidance originally issued February 2022 driven by the strategic acquisition of Trace Midstream assets. The company also continues to expect maintenance capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million, which includes capital for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. Importantly, Williams anticipates achieving a leverage ratio (net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA) midpoint of 3.6x, below the original guidance of 3.8x.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams WMB will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 1,606 $ 1,460 $ 3,143 $ 2,912 Service revenues – commodity consideration 86 51 163 100 Product sales 1,111 786 2,215 1,933 Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives (313 ) (14 ) (507 ) (50 ) Total revenues 2,490 2,283 5,014 4,895 Costs and expenses: Product costs 857 697 1,660 1,629 Net processing commodity expenses 40 18 70 39 Operating and maintenance expenses 465 379 859 739 Depreciation and amortization expenses 506 463 1,004 901 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 160 114 314 237 Other (income) expense – net (10 ) 12 (19 ) 11 Total costs and expenses 2,018 1,683 3,888 3,556 Operating income (loss) 472 600 1,126 1,339 Equity earnings (losses) 163 135 299 266 Other investing income (loss) – net 2 2 3 4 Interest incurred (286 ) (301 ) (575 ) (597 ) Interest capitalized 5 3 8 5 Other income (expense) – net 6 2 11 — Income (loss) before income taxes 362 441 872 1,017 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (45 ) 119 73 260 Net income (loss) 407 322 799 757 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7 18 19 27 Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. 400 304 780 730 Less: Preferred stock dividends — — 1 1 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 400 $ 304 $ 779 $ 729 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ .33 $ .25 $ .64 $ .60 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,218,678 1,215,250 1,217,814 1,214,950 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ .33 $ .25 $ .64 $ .60 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,222,694 1,217,476 1,221,991 1,217,344

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133 $ 1,680 Trade accounts and other receivables 2,799 1,986 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15 ) (8 ) Trade accounts and other receivables – net 2,784 1,978 Inventories 371 379 Derivative assets 280 301 Other current assets and deferred charges 219 211 Total current assets 3,787 4,549 Investments 5,116 5,127 Property, plant, and equipment 45,195 44,184 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (15,535 ) (14,926 ) Property, plant, and equipment – net 29,660 29,258 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization 7,633 7,402 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other 1,359 1,276 Total assets $ 47,555 $ 47,612 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,496 $ 1,746 Accrued liabilities 1,427 1,201 Commercial paper 1,039 — Long-term debt due within one year 876 2,025 Total current liabilities 5,838 4,972 Long-term debt 20,800 21,650 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,547 2,453 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other 4,534 4,436 Contingent liabilities and commitments Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($1 par value; 30 million shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 35,000 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 1,253 million shares issued at June 30, 2022 and 1,250 million shares issued at December 31, 2021) 1,253 1,250 Capital in excess of par value 24,500 24,449 Retained deficit (13,498 ) (13,237 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23 ) (33 ) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock) (1,041 ) (1,041 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,226 11,423 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 2,610 2,678 Total equity 13,836 14,101 Total liabilities and equity $ 47,555 $ 47,612

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 799 $ 757 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,004 901 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 90 262 Equity (earnings) losses (299 ) (266 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 414 345 Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments 364 8 Amortization of stock-based awards 36 39 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (797 ) (50 ) Inventories 1 (58 ) Other current assets and deferred charges (15 ) (56 ) Accounts payable 690 94 Accrued liabilities (24 ) 14 Changes in current and noncurrent derivative assets and liabilities 49 (31 ) Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities (132 ) 13 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 2,180 1,972 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net 1,037 — Proceeds from long-term debt 5 898 Payments of long-term debt (2,012 ) (11 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 48 3 Common dividends paid (1,035 ) (996 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (95 ) (95 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 8 6 Payments for debt issuance costs — (6 ) Other – net (31 ) (12 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (2,075 ) (213 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (606 ) (685 ) Dispositions – net (11 ) (5 ) Contributions in aid of construction 6 36 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (933 ) — Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (100 ) (44 ) Other – net (8 ) (2 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (1,652 ) (700 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,547 ) 1,059 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,680 142 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 133 $ 1,201 _____________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (642 ) $ (693 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36 8 Capital expenditures $ (606 ) $ (685 )

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 708 $ 693 $ 706 $ 739 $ 2,846 $ 730 $ 717 $ 1,447 Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues 86 90 74 94 344 82 84 166 Other fee revenues (1) 4 4 5 5 18 5 5 10 Commodity margins 8 7 8 12 35 15 11 26 Operating and administrative costs (1) (198 ) (197 ) (215 ) (226 ) (836 ) (202 ) (227 ) (429 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (1) 5 5 7 16 33 19 17 36 Impairment of certain assets — (2 ) — — (2 ) — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 47 46 45 45 183 48 45 93 Modified EBITDA 660 646 630 685 2,621 697 652 1,349 Adjustments — 2 — — 2 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 660 $ 648 $ 630 $ 685 $ 2,623 $ 697 $ 652 $ 1,349 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 14.1 13.1 13.8 14.2 13.8 15.0 13.5 14.3 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 18.6 18.3 18.7 19.2 18.7 19.3 19.1 19.2 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 2.8 2.2 2.0 2.6 2.4 2.8 2.1 2.5 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 0.9 1.3 1.1 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.28 0.31 0.25 0.29 0.28 0.30 0.28 0.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.46 0.41 0.44 0.48 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.47 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 29 26 28 33 29 31 31 31 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 5 6 7 6 7 7 7 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 130 151 120 135 134 110 124 117 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.36 0.40 0.29 0.36 0.35 0.39 0.37 0.38 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.37 0.40 0.29 0.36 0.35 0.38 0.37 0.38 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 28 31 21 27 27 28 26 27 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 9 11 6 7 8 8 6 7 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. Also, Operating and administrative costs increased in 2021, particularly in third quarter and fourth quarter, due to higher incentive and equity compensation expense. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 311 $ 315 $ 340 $ 342 $ 1,308 $ 323 $ 350 $ 673 Other fee revenues (1) 25 25 26 27 103 27 27 54 Commodity margins 3 — (2 ) 4 5 6 1 7 Operating and administrative costs (1) (89 ) (86 ) (94 ) (103 ) (372 ) (85 ) (102 ) (187 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (1 ) (7 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (3 ) — (3 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 153 162 175 192 682 150 174 324 Modified EBITDA 402 409 442 459 1,712 418 450 868 Adjustments — — — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 402 $ 409 $ 442 $ 459 $ 1,712 $ 418 $ 450 $ 868 Statistics for Operated Assets and Blue Racer Midstream Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.19 4.10 4.26 4.38 4.24 4.03 4.19 4.11 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.41 1.62 1.64 1.62 1.57 1.46 1.70 1.58 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 102 115 121 120 115 110 118 114 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 1 1 — 1 1 2 1 1 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 6.62 6.76 6.92 6.84 6.79 6.62 6.76 6.69 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.87 0.87 0.79 0.73 0.82 0.66 0.76 0.71 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 60 58 56 51 56 50 53 52 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 8 6 6 6 6 4 3 4 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. Also, Operating and administrative costs increased in 2021, particularly in third quarter and fourth quarter, due to higher incentive and equity compensation expense. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Also all periods include Blue Racer Midstream.

West (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Net gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 269 $ 285 $ 302 $ 313 $ 1,169 $ 317 $ 360 $ 677 Other fee revenues (1) 6 4 4 7 21 6 6 12 Commodity margins 31 26 21 22 100 23 25 48 Operating and administrative costs (1) (109 ) (113 ) (108 ) (112 ) (442 ) (112 ) (133 ) (245 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net — (1 ) 11 (2 ) 8 (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 25 22 27 31 105 27 31 58 Modified EBITDA 222 223 257 259 961 260 288 548 Adjustments — — — — — — 8 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 222 $ 223 $ 257 $ 259 $ 961 $ 260 $ 296 $ 556 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) (3) 3.11 3.21 3.31 3.36 3.25 3.47 5.14 5.05 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.20 1.20 1.29 1.22 1.23 1.13 1.14 1.14 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 36 39 49 43 41 47 49 48 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 13 16 19 15 16 17 18 18 Non-consolidated (4) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.28 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.28 0.28 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 24 32 32 32 29 31 32 32 NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (5) 85 101 119 132 109 118 144 131 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. Also, Operating and administrative costs increased in 2021, particularly in third quarter and fourth quarter, due to higher incentive and equity compensation expense. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Trace Acquisition gathering assets after the purchase on April 29, 2022. Average volumes for these assets were calculated over the period owned. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream. (5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Commodity margins $ 95 $ 13 $ 46 $ 11 $ 165 $ 100 $ 23 $ 123 Other fee revenues 1 1 — 1 3 1 — 1 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments — (3 ) (294 ) 188 (109 ) (57 ) (288 ) (345 ) Operating and administrative costs (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (17 ) (37 ) (31 ) (23 ) (54 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net — — — — — — 6 6 Modified EBITDA 93 8 (262 ) 183 22 13 (282 ) (269 ) Adjustments (1) — — 296 (172 ) 124 52 288 340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93 $ 8 $ 34 $ 11 $ 146 $ 65 $ 6 $ 71 Statistics Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d)(2) 1.05 0.94 7.98 7.71 7.70 7.96 6.66 7.44 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 233 216 229 229 227 246 234 240 (1) 2022 Adjustments for Gas & NGL Marketing Services includes the impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions. Had this adjustment been made in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA would have been reduced by ($15), ($5), ($15), $1, and ($34) for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, and full year period, respectively. (2) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Sequent Acquisition after the purchase on July 1, 2021. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned.

Other (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Service revenues $ 7 $ 8 $ 8 $ 9 $ 32 $ 9 $ 7 $ 16 Net realized product sales 56 49 105 103 313 96 142 238 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments — (5 ) (15 ) 20 — (66 ) 47 (19 ) Operating and administrative costs (25 ) (26 ) (58 ) (43 ) (152 ) (33 ) (57 ) (90 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (5 ) (6 ) (2 ) (2 ) (15 ) (1 ) — (1 ) Modified EBITDA 33 20 38 87 178 5 139 144 Adjustments 5 9 19 (18 ) 15 66 (47 ) 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38 $ 29 $ 57 $ 69 $ 193 $ 71 $ 92 $ 163 Statistics Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d) 0.07 0.14 0.17 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.19 0.15 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 2 6 8 8 6 7 7 7 Oil (Mbbls/d) 1 2 3 3 2 2 3 2