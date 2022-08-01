Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Chief Digital Revenue Officer

Appointment Reflects Enhanced Effort to Drive Digital Commerce as Part of Full-Service Model

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Mark Hillebrandt has been named Vice President and Chief Digital Revenue Officer, leading the Company's effort to drive e-commerce revenue growth and business profitability.

Mr. Hillebrandt, who joined Henry Schein in 2018, will be responsible for leading a new Digital Revenue Team that has been formed to support the Company's 2022-2024 "BOLD+1" Strategic Plan, which addresses how the Company stays ahead of the fundamental shifts affecting our customers. This includes the goal to accelerate the adoption of digital technology not only by Henry Schein's customers but also throughout the Company.

The Digital Revenue Team will be responsible for engaging customers online to drive digital transactions while also securing a significant pipeline of digitally sourced leads and new prospects to be delivered to the Company's sales organization. This initiative will position Henry Schein to rapidly use technology to attract new customers, support the sales team with existing customers, and expand digital transactions in collaboration with the sales team to advance the Company's full-service offering.

Mr. Hillebrandt reports to Brad Connett, Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein's North America Distribution Group. Since joining Henry Schein, he has made significant contributions to advancing our digital marketing efforts in the dental industry, including modernizing Henry Schein's education offering, notably the creation of the highly successful ThriveLIVE educational event and the Henry Schein Dental online webinar series.

"Our strategic plan includes advancing the use of e-commerce tools to help create an exceptional customer experience," said Mr. Connett. "Mark is a smart and visionary leader who will drive success for this critical element of our strategy through our current online platform as well as evolutions to come, augmenting and supporting the essential role of our world-class field sales organization as we deliver the experience that customers have come to expect from Henry Schein."

"Henry Schein has an extraordinary opportunity to drive digital commerce through a best-in-class shopping experience and giving our talented sales team more freedom to serve as the expert consultants that customers rely on to grow their business," said Mr. Hillebrandt. "I am excited to contribute to this effort in conjunction with our sales team for the mutual benefit of the customer and our Company."

Mr. Hillebrandt has nearly 15 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of leadership roles at Henry Schein. Prior to joining Henry Schein four years ago, he was the Business Leader for the Professional Dental, Medical and Scientific product categories at Amazon, and held several leadership roles within KaVo Kerr, with his most recent being Vice President and General Manager of the Restorative Dentistry Equipment business unit.

Mr. Hillebrandt earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Riverside, and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 TSMs Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

