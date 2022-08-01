Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") HLGN, a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 AM EDT on Thursday, August 11. Bill Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen, and Christie Obiaya, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.
The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen's website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (1-201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen's website.
About Heliogen
Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company's AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar energy technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005668/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.