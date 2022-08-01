Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

Fabrinet FN, a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2022 financial results for the period ended June 24, 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results.
|
What:
|
Fabrinet Fourth Quarter & Fiscal-Year 2022 Financial Results Call
|
When:
|
Monday, August 15, 2022
|
Time:
|
5:00 P.M. ET
|
Live Call
& Replay:
|
Https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events
A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet's website for a period of one year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.
