MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

MP Materials Corp. MP today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:
The Jefferies Industrial Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of both events will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. MP is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility ("Mountain Pass"), America's only active and scaled rare earth mining and processing site. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2021. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials' integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.
Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005725/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.