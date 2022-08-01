Rocket Lab to Present at BofA Securities 2022 SMID Cap Ideas Conference

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Beck will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
BofA Securities 2022 SMID Cap Ideas Conference
August 10, 2022, at 12 pm ET
A replay of this presentation will be available at: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/
+ About Rocket Lab
Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 148 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.
