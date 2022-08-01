Domo Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Third Consecutive Year

Domo DOMO is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2022 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to AdvanceTM List for the third consecutive year. The ParityLISTTM, founded in 2020, was developed to recognize organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.
"The pandemic created a substantial setback for female advancement in the workforce," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. "But the companies that made this year's ParityLIST not only got back on track, they sped past all expectations. I could not be happier to report that 70% of this year's honorees have an Executive Team that is 30%+ women, 77% have a VP team that is 30%+ women, and 72% have reached pay parity!"
The majority of 2022 ParityLIST honorees have policies and practices that encourage a diverse workplace, such as:
- Flexible working hours (98%)
- Paid sick leave for both full-time (100%) and part-time (79%) employees
- A culture of encouraging men to take their full family leave (95%)
In addition, 91% require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on every candidate slate for executive positions reporting to the CEO.
"Gender parity is vital to Domo's goals for growth, retention and building a culture where the best talent thrives," said John Mellor, Domo CEO. "Every year we are included on the ParityLIST is a reminder of the commitment each of our leaders and managers make to ensuring a diverse and talented workforce."
To continue with its progress, this year, Domo established a new DEI leadership council. The council represents voices from all around the organization and brings a more contextual application of DEI best practices and outcomes across the company. Additionally, since signing the ParityPledge, Domo's board of directors went from 0% to 43% gender diverse and now more than 50% of board members are from underrepresented backgrounds. Approximately 40% of Domo new hires in 2021 were from diverse backgrounds.
"The parity problem is complex–but it's not insurmountable," added Ms. Stickney. "The extraordinary performance of this year's honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures, and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness."
For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.
About Domo
Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo's low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo's fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Parity.Org
Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005191/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.