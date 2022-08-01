Rent-A-Center Announces New Partnership and $100,000 Donation to Hire Heroes USA

Partnership reinforces commitment to veterans affairs through helping veterans find jobs

Rent-A-Center, Inc., a leader in the lease-to-own industry, proudly announces a new partnership and $100,000 donation to Hire Heroes USA, an organization dedicated to support veterans and military spouses get hired and retain their jobs.

Rent-A-Center supports charities and organizations that align with its community pillars: disaster relief, family and youth empowerment, hunger relief, and, as of this year, veterans affairs. Rent-A-Center's desire to help veterans thrive aligns perfectly with Hire Heroes USA's vision and principles. Because employment assistance is one of the top services requested by transitioning military members, Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the workforce following their time spent in the military. With over 1,400 volunteers at Hire Heroes USA and over 65,000 jobs found for veterans, Hire Heroes USA is the most effective veteran employment nonprofit in the country.

Through this partnership, Rent-A-Center is grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in veterans' lives.

"Rent-A-Center's embodiment of our mission – to improve the quality of life for our customers and coworkers – along with our commitment to veterans' organizations through the years has led to this wonderful partnership with Hire Heroes USA," said Ann Davids, EVP - Chief Customer Officer/Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to help them in their efforts to empower our veterans and their families through meaningful employment opportunities."

This spring, Rent-A-Center celebrated this new partnership by holding a reception for its employees who are veterans at its Field Support Center in Plano, Texas, and presenting a check for $100,000 to Hire Heroes USA's CEO, Andrew Sandoe. During the ceremony, Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fadel spoke to the importance of supporting veterans affairs and organizations such as Hire Heroes USA, before presenting the check to Sandoe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rent-A-Center," said Sandoe. "Thank you so much for your commitment to America's veterans. Working together, we will be able to help thousands of veterans, not just in the current year, but moving forward."

About Rent-A-Center:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

About Hire Heroes USA:

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005747/en/