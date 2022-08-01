Battelle Funding New Classroom Grants for Schools

Battelle is funding the Ohio STEM Learning Network's grant program to foster sustainable STEM education programming in classrooms and schools in Ohio. Educators from around the Buckeye state now can apply for the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant Program to create STEM learning projects this academic year.

"Over the past year, we have heard from so many educators who leveraged the support of the Ohio STEM Learning Network to create new, inspiring learning experiences for their students," said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. "Together, we can continue to advance Ohio toward offering every student a quality STEM education."

With the grants, Battelle and OSLN seek to extend opportunities for STEM learning to thousands more students. This is the second round of grants to schools under the program. The first round of awards in January 2022 impacted over 30,000 students. More than 900 Ohio teachers received support to integrate quality STEM education practices into their classrooms.

"From art to river clean-ups to new makerspaces, Ohio educators amazed us with the depth of learning experiences they delivered last year," said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. "This program offers an essential starting place for any school interested in expanding or starting a STEM education program."

Applicants from Ohio schools, grades K-12, may apply for either a $2,500 or $5,000 classroom grant. Public, charter, and independent STEM schools are eligible. Applications for the 2022-23 school year open Aug. 1 and close Oct. 10, 2022. Awards will be announced in November 2022. Awards must be made to an organization or fiscal agent that is tax-exempt under Internal Revenue Service code 501(c)(3) or a governmental agency.

Projects should align to one of the following focus areas:

1. Community Problem Solving

2. STEM Career Exploration

3. Building STEM Mindsets

4. Design Thinking and Security

Details including the application and funding requirements https://osln.org/how-we-help/classroom-opportunities/classroom-grant-program/.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

