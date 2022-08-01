Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More

The August issue of Best's Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:
- In "30 Years After Hurricane Andrew, Bermuda Reinsurers, Florida ‘Joined at the Hip,'" industry experts review the changes that came about in the storm's aftermath.
- The AM Best TV interview transcript "FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6' Hurricane" discusses Florida International University's reception of a National Science Foundation grant to design and prototype a facility to test winds of 200 mph, waves and storm surge.
- "Startup Founder Hopes to Help People Find ‘Ferrari in the Garage' by Taking Life Settlements Mainstream" looks at one company's plan to make the life settlements industry resemble how homes are sold and bought online.
Also included in the August issue:
- The Best's Special Report excerpt "AM Best: With Cyberattacks Becoming More Complex, U.S. Cyber Market to Remain Hard" describes how rate increases are driving a large part of the premium growth and why they are expected to continue to rise through 2022.
- "Insurance Coverage Questions Surround Emerging NIL Industry" looks at the insurance aspect of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college sports.
- "The Insurance Industry Makes the World Safer and More Resilient" explains how the industry's role in making the world a better place goes well beyond the "repair-and-restore" phase of a crisis.
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
