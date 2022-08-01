First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Celebrate $72K in Funds to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

***12:00 p.m. Central Time, August 3; 2800 N Hampton Road, Dallas, Texas, 75212***
Join representatives from First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) at noon on Wednesday, August 3 for a ceremonial check presentation in celebration of $72,000 the banks have awarded to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity this year.
First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas have provided $72,000 in Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) subsidies to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. The funds helped 12 income-qualified, first-time homeowners with down payment and closing costs in connection with purchasing Habitat homes.
WHAT:
Check presentation
WHEN:
12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday, August 3, 2022
WHO:
Pedro Beascochea Jr., Vice President Community Development Innovation Specialist, First National Bank Texas
Deana Stafford, Senior Vice President, Director of CRA and Fair and Responsible Lending, First National Bank Texas
David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
Blaine Cowart, Vice President of Homeowner Services, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
Carmen Holmes, Vice President of Development, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
Kellye Coleman, HELP Recipient and Homeowner
Bruce Hatton, Affordable Housing Program Manager, FHLB Dallas
Jill Droge, Senior Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
2800 N Hampton Road, Dallas, Texas, 75212
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005696/en/
