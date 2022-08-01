Right Direction Women Endorses Tudor Dixon for Governor of Michigan

Businesswoman, breast-cancer survivor, and working mom of four girls vows to dethrone Democrat Gretchen Whitmer

Right Direction Women (RDW), the first national group focused on aiding conservative women in gubernatorial races, today announced their endorsement of Tudor Dixon for governor of Michigan.

RDW's endorsement of Dixon comes on the eve of the August 2nd Republican primary and follows numerous other votes of support, including Congressman Bill Huizenga, Congresswoman Lisa McClain, Ambassador Ric Grenell, the American Conservative Union, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, as well as former President Trump.

Dixon is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She built a career in Michigan's steel industry throughout the early 2000s, leading industrial sales for the agriculture, automotive, and energy sectors. Dixon then began working in news media in 2017, including a role as news anchor for America's Voice News. Passionate about the future of education, she is also the founder of a pro-America, pro-Constitution morning news program for grade school students.

In her effort to flip Michigan from blue to red, the steel industry expert plays a crucial role in one of the most consequential governors races of 2022. Having seen first-hand the destruction of lockdowns on middle-class factory workers and their families, and having been robbed of last moments with a loved one herself, she vows to never again allow disastrous Democratic policies to cripple hard-working Michigan families.

Right Direction Women is proud to endorse Dixon, who stands apart from the primary crowd. Following former President Trump's endorsement on Friday, Dixon now leads her Republican challengers in the polls by a whopping 25% (Emerson College Polling). The only candidate to release detailed plans on various issues, Dixon comes prepared from day one in office to rebuild and grow the economy, improve education, and protect Michigan's elections. Even Democrats see Dixon as the most dangerous challenger to Whitmer's rule, having already spent $2 million in statewide television ads prior to Tuesday's primary.

"We're enthusiastic for the positive change that Tudor can make and look forward to her experience and optimism making a difference in my home state of Michigan," said Annie Dickerson, Founder and Chair of Winning For Women Action Fund and National Co-Chair of Right Direction Women.

"Tudor has personally suffered at the hands of Governor Whitmer's lockdown policies, and there's no greater passion than the passion that comes from experiencing wrongdoing like that first-hand," said Marie Sanderson, National Co-Chair of Right Direction Women, and Former RGA Policy Director. "She's determined to ensure that the people of Michigan don't suffer at the hands of liberal policies again and she'll fight to ensure Michigan's economy only grows."

Right Direction Women, a Section 527 political organization, launched earlier this year to support credentialed conservative women leaders in governors races across the country. The group is led by a team of political professionals, including The Honorable Susana Martinez, New Mexico's first female governor and the first Hispanic female governor in the history of the United States.

Explore more about Right Direction Women's work with this video highlighting the female leaders currently serving as chief executive of their state, the trailblazers that came before them, and exciting opportunities to elect more this November.

About Right Direction Women: Right Direction Women is a Section 527 political organization dedicated to supporting conservative women leaders in gubernatorial races across the country. Right Direction Women works to advocate for immensely qualified and credentialed candidates and their policy agendas as they pursue service as the next chief executive of their respective states.

Paid for by Right Direction Women, Inc. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. P.O. Box 341027 Austin, TX 78734

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005680/en/