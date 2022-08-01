REV Group Names New SVP, Chief Information Officer

REV Group, Inc. REVG, with leading companies that design and manufacture specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Sagar Murthy has joined the executive leadership team as SVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO). Murthy will assume the role of current CIO Peter Panagis who is retiring. Reporting to Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group, Murthy will oversee Digital Transformation, Information Technology Strategy, Application/Infrastructure Operations and Business Value Creation across 20 manufacturing facilities which employ over 7,000 employees throughout the U.S.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005674/en/
Sagar Murthy Named SVP, Chief Information Officer for REV Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Most recently, Murthy served at Jason Group Inc. as Senior Vice President and GM APAC & ME and Group Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he held positions as Vice President & GM for Jason Group India, responsible for the business operations in India and adjacent markets. Murthy spent the majority of his career with Actuant Corporation in a series of progressive leadership roles, concluding as Group Chief Information Officer, where he built and led a culturally diverse team of technology professionals supporting Actuant's diversified industrial manufacturing operations across the globe.
"Sagar brings a proven track record as a hands-on, transformational leader adept at building, scaling and deploying industry leading digital technologies that deliver growth and improve operational excellence," said Rod Rushing, President and CEO, REV Group. "He will work closely with Peter as we execute this planned transition. I would like to thank Peter for his contributions to REV Group over the past five years and wish him well in his retirement."
Murthy earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Marquette University and serves on the board for First Stage, Wisconsin's leader in arts-in-education programming, supporting over 20,000 children each year.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005674/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.