Disney General Entertainment Presents 'Journey Into Storytelling' With Fan-favorite Shows at D23 Expo 2022

Three Packed Days of Panels and Booth Activations Showcasing More Than Three Dozen Fan-Favorite Franchises, Series and Specials

Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year's D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the convention floor as well as shows, panels and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective.

The three-day extravaganza kicks off September 9 in Anaheim, California, and includes immersive activations in the Disney General Entertainment "Journey Into Storytelling" pavilion, along with a dynamic schedule of exciting announcements, sneak peeks, engaging panels and special appearances by the stars from some of today's most cherished shows today.

Through the "Journey Into Storytelling" experience on the show floor pavilion, there is a story for everyone. Fans are invited to immerse themselves in the various worlds of their favorite programming, or perhaps even discover their new favorites, with interactive experiences from "Abbott Elementary," "American Born Chinese," "American Horror Story," "Cruel Summer," "Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory," "Fire of Love," "Good Morning America," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Kardashians," "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," "National Treasure: Edge of History," "Only Murders in the Building" and "ZOMBIES 3." There will be photo and video activations along with gamification throughout the pavilion.

Fans of daytime television favorites "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and "Tamron Hall" can take center stage for a photo and video moment where they will feel like they're part of the show at these fun photo booth opportunities — located in Hall B of the D23 Expo floor. In addition, fans can see Tamron Hall in-person moderating various panels across D23 Expo.

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will also feature panels, shows and talent appearances across its five stages: Hall D23, Premiere Stage, Backlot Stage, Walt Disney Archive Stage and Hyperion Stage. Exciting panels include a sneak peek into ABC Entertainment's upcoming special "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" and a special fan experience celebrating "The Simpsons" reign as the longest-running animated series of all time. Additional programming will take place on the Disney Bundle Stage. More details to come.

Show Floor Pavilion — "Journey Into Storytelling" Immersive Experiences:

ABC News:

"Good Morning America" (ABC and Hulu) TSS Shot

Begin the journey seeing your name in lights on the famed ABC News' "Good Morning America" marquee — a must-have photo op.

Disney Branded Television:

"American Born Chinese" (Disney+) – Mythical Staff Maneuvers

Learn how to master the staff alongside the mythical Chinese heroes featured in Disney Branded Television's "American Born Chinese."

"National Treasure: Edge of History" (Disney+) – Clue Room Zoom

Gear up for an archeological adventure by searching for clues in the secret tunnel of the pyramid with Disney Branded Television's "National Treasure: Edge of History."

ABC Entertainment:

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC and Hulu) – Sub for a Day

Step into a day in the life of a substitute teacher at "Abbott Elementary" and see how you would respond in some iconic scenes!

"Grey's Anatomy" (ABC and Hulu)

Do as the world-class staff of Grey Sloan Memorial do when they need a boost: strike a superhero pose or dance it out!

Freeform:

"Cruel Summer" (Freeform and Hulu) – Y2K Room

Enter this experience to take a turn on "Dance Dance Revolution" to your favorite throwback hits, pose in the Y2K-era bedroom and get a glimpse at the lake life in a cool airstream photo op from the upcoming season of "Cruel Summer."

FX:

"American Horror Story" – Horror Scare Moment (FX and Hulu)

Be the star of your own nightmare while celebrating 11 award-winning seasons of FX's "American Horror Story."

Hulu Originals:

"Only Murders in the Building" – Arconia Silhouettes

Become a resident of the famed Arconia with your very own Mabel Mora-style portrait with Hulu Originals' "Only Murders in the Building."

"The Kardashians" – 7th Sister

Think you have what it takes to be a Kardashian? Give it your best strut.

"Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers" – Skyhook Slo Mo

Fulfill your Laker's legacy with your very own attempt at the skyhook inspired by Lakers legends.

National Geographic Content:

"Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory" (Disney+); "Fire of Love" (Disney+); "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" (Disney+)

Push your own limits by becoming an explorer at some of the most stunning environmental settings around the world with National Geographic.

D23 Expo is sold out. Select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live! For more information, visit D23Expo.com.

About Disney General Entertainment

Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the Company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive brand portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, as well as Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The creative brands and studios are responsible for producing and curating some of the most popular and culture-defining shows: from long-running franchises—"9-1-1," "Atlanta," "black-ish," "Family Guy," "Grey's Anatomy," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "The Simpsons," "World News Tonight," and the "American Horror Story" and "Genius" franchises—to the newest hits including "Abbott Elementary," "The Old Man," and "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." In 2022, DGE's programming excellence earned 117 Primetime Emmy® nominations.

About D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, streaming, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2022 news, visit D23Expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name "D23" pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's 99-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com, with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For D23 Expo images, logos, press releases, and the official media credential application, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005288/en/