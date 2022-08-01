Orbweaver Announces the Hiring of Fernando Spada to Executive Team

Electronics supply chain veteran to lead company's marketing and revenue generation efforts
Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is proud to announce the hiring of industry veteran Fernando Spada. As Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Spada will oversee and drive the enhancement of Orbweaver's branding and positioning in target markets, define and execute demand generation initiatives to accelerate growth, and implement the demand and revenue generation elements of the Orbweaver Business System.
Spada brings cross-functional and global expertise in the electronic components industry, a strategic mindset, and a passion for all things digital. He began his career with KEMET Electronics Corp., a subsidiary of YAGEO Corp. and part of the YAGEO Group. Over his 25 years at KEMET, Spada had multiple roles with increasing responsibility in engineering, operations, business unit management, product management, distribution sales and marketing.
"Fernando's impressive knowledge base and comprehensive expertise make him a valuable asset in this dynamic industry, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our executive team," says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver. "With his contributions, we'll uncover new growth opportunities as we continue to lead the industry in supply chain digitization."
Following his tenure at KEMET, Spada was the Director of Global Marketing, Connection Systems, at Aptiv, a $15 billion mobility and EV industrial-tech company. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico; a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas; and a Master in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai.
Spada is ready to tackle his new role on August 1.
"I am excited to join a visionary company like Orbweaver that's facilitating automation in what's traditionally been a very manual business," Spada says. "Today's market demands digital solutions, and I'm with the best possible organization to provide these for customers."
About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005662/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.