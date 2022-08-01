Primoris Services Corporation Completes PLH Group Acquisition

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America, announced today that it has closed its acquisition of PLH Group, Inc. ("PLH Group" or "PLH") in an all-cash transaction valued at $470 million. The transaction directly aligns with Primoris' strategic focus on higher-growth, higher-margin markets and expands its capabilities in the utility markets, including power delivery, communications, and gas utilities.

PLH Group is a utility-focused specialty services company with concentration in growing regions of the U.S. As a result of the acquisition, the majority of PLH operations will be incorporated into Primoris' Utilities Segment, with the remaining operations going into the Energy/Renewables and Pipeline segments.

"The addition of PLH is an important step in enhancing both the size and scale of our operations in the Power Delivery and Gas Utilities markets. This acquisition will help us capture substantial growth tailwinds as the U.S. transitions to greater dependence on both traditional and renewable energy sources," said Tom McCormick, Primoris' President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the PLH team to the Primoris family of companies as we work together to drive our company forward."

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company's potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

