Renowned artist's designs also include corresponding collectible cereal prizes
General Mills' beloved Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and – for the first time in nearly a decade – Frute Brute Monster Cereals are back with the limited-edition release of four KAWS-designed boxes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005507/en/
General Mills' Monster Cereals Return in KAWS-Designed Boxes (Photo: Business Wire)
Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes. In addition to the individual box designs, KAWS has also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via an on-pack sweepstakes.
"It's been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals," said KAWS. "I've been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke."
This year's seasonal Monster debut is also marked by the return of Frute Brute, which joins the other monsters on shelves with its first appearance since 2013, as well as other spooky surprises to come later this fall. Frute Brute is known for its "howlin'-good taste of fruit" and is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal, in part due to its appearances across various blockbuster movies in the 1990s.
"Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we're able to offer something new and different with each release," said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. "KAWS's love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can't wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves."
Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Frute Brute Monster Cereals boxes are available now at retailers nationwide. Each Monster Cereals box comes with a unique code on the back that fans can enter on www.kawsmonsters.com for a chance to win a set of the highly coveted KAWS-designed collectible prizes.
For additional Monster Cereals news later this season and a few more surprises, fans can follow KAWS (@kaws) and General Mills' Cereal Society (@generalmillscereal).
To learn more about the history of Monster Cereals, visit https://www.generalmills.com/news/stories/the-history-of-our-monsters.
About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.
About KAWS
KAWS engages audiences beyond the museums and galleries in which he regularly exhibits. His prolific body of work straddles the worlds of art and design to include paintings, murals, graphic and product design, street art, and large-scale sculptures. Over the last two decades KAWS has built a successful career with work that consistently shows his formal agility as an artist, as well as his underlying wit, irreverence, and affection for our times. His refined graphic language revitalizes figuration with both big, bold gestures and playful intricacies.
