Frazier Healthcare Partners Announces Amy DuRoss as Senior Advisor

Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Amy DuRoss has joined the firm's Growth Buyout team as a Senior Advisor. In this role, Ms. DuRoss will help the firm build and execute investment strategies to serve the growing pharmaceutical and life sciences markets. This work will be complementary to Ms. DuRoss' new role as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) for CSafe Global ("CSafe"), a Frazier portfolio company.

Ben Magnano, Frazier Managing Partner, said: "We are thrilled that Amy has chosen to join Frazier as the firm continues to make investments in the pharma services sector, particularly in support of the development and commercialization of advanced therapies. Her experience as an entrepreneur and innovator in the sector will make her an outstanding addition to our team. Amy is a great fit with our firm's culture, and we are fortunate to have her as a Senior Advisor."

Ms. DuRoss said: "I am excited to be joining Frazier. As advanced therapeutics proliferate in the market, there will be opportunities to make investments in the services and technologies that will be required to enable its growth. I look forward to partnering with Frazier to identify and shape those opportunities."

Ms. DuRoss brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial, corporate development, and patient advocacy experience in precision and personalized medicine. Prior to joining Frazier and CSafe Global, she was the Co-Founder and CEO of Vineti, an enterprise software platform digitizing the unique chain of identity and chain of custody requirements for CGT products, with diverse customer partners ranging from early and mid-stage biotech to Fortune 10 Pharmaceutical companies. Vineti was incubated at GE Ventures, where Ms. DuRoss served as a Managing Director focused on equity investing and new business creation prior to co-founding Vineti. In addition to investment activities, she partnered with GE's healthcare and life sciences businesses, and external investors and partners, to create and build new companies focused on solving key gaps to industrialization in healthcare and life sciences markets. Before GE Ventures, Ms. DuRoss served as the Chief Business Officer at Navigenics, a personalized genomics company that she also helped sell to Life Technologies (now ThermoFisher). Prior to Navigenics, she was the Co-Founder, Co-Author, and Executive Director of California's $3 billion stem cell research ballot initiative, which led to the launch of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

About Frazier Healthcare Partners:

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. With over $7.0 billion in total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with transaction types ranging from buyouts of profitable healthcare services companies to venture capital and company creation. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA, and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005194/en/