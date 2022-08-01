1E Named a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report by Independent Research Firm

1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: End-User Experience Management (EUEM), Q3 2022 report.

"1E is a remediation powerhouse that's building its experience credibility," wrote Andrew Hewitt, senior analyst at Forrester Research, Inc. "1E excels at fixing problems using a lightweight distributed architecture capable of real-time remediation, even for offline endpoints. This enables differentiated use cases such as dynamic end-user privilege escalation for employees who need admin rights to do basic tasks. The product supports robust scripts that admins can run manually, but its true differentiation lies in Guaranteed State, a capability that can drive automated mass self-healing."

Forrester's Wave report evaluates and ranks the nine most significant end-user experience management providers through a 30-criterion evaluation. In such a high-growth industry ––which skyrocketed during the pandemic –– enterprises are rethinking productivity and looking to DEX and EUEM technologies to help their teams excel.

"We believe this report recognizes 1E's growth over the last year, making more progress than any other vendor in the category, shown as the only new entrant into the Leader area of the 2022 Wave report," said 1E CEO, Mark Banfield. "Our progress shows the increased importance of real-time remediation and automated mass self-healing. In fact, the report, in our opinion, demonstrates that you can't really do EUEM if you can't remediate problems first."

Forrester Waves are quantified, structured comparisons conducted by an independent, highly credible, IT research firm.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

