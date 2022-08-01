Essential Utilities Publishes ESG Reporting Update

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG today published its 2021 ESG Reporting Update, which is available for download on its microsite ESG.Essential.co. Essential produces a full ESG Report every two years and, in the interim, provides stakeholders an update that includes the following items:
- SASB and ESG Metrics Index- A pamphlet of key ESG metrics updated for 2021, inclusive of Sustainable Accounting Standards Board disclosures and additional information
- TCFD Report- Climate change reporting consistent with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
- CDP Report- A copy of Essential's filed 2021 Carbon Disclosure Project (CPD) questionnaire
- AGA Sustainability Template- Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reporting consistent with industry standards set by the American Gas Association
- ESG Commitment Progress Tracker- A graphic, updated for mid-2022, showing Essential's progress towards its stated ESG commitments regarding GHG emissions reduction, employee diversity, and supplier diversity
The SASB and ESG Metrics Index also briefly detail key ESG highlights from the past year, including the opening of Essential's state-of-the-art water testing laboratory, the launch of the Essential Pride Employee Resource group, and the formation of a talent recruitment partnership with the Pittsburgh Energy Innovation Center. Recognizing the company's ESG leadership, Newsweek has named Essential among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 and 3BL Media has included Essential among its 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2022.
"Transparent and detailed ESG reporting is critical in sharing our journey to become a more sustainable and equitable company," said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. "I encourage everyone to visit our ESG microsite and explore the many ways our team works hard each day to care for our community, our environment, and each other."
Learn more about Essential's ESG initiatives and performance at ESG.Essential.co.
About Essential
Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.
WTRGG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005071/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.