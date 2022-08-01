Essential Utilities Publishes ESG Reporting Update

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG today published its 2021 ESG Reporting Update, which is available for download on its microsite ESG.Essential.co. Essential produces a full ESG Report every two years and, in the interim, provides stakeholders an update that includes the following items:

SASB and ESG Metrics Index - A pamphlet of key ESG metrics updated for 2021, inclusive of Sustainable Accounting Standards Board disclosures and additional information

TCFD Report - Climate change reporting consistent with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

CDP Report - A copy of Essential's filed 2021 Carbon Disclosure Project (CPD) questionnaire

AGA Sustainability Template - Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reporting consistent with industry standards set by the American Gas Association

ESG Commitment Progress Tracker - A graphic, updated for mid-2022, showing Essential's progress towards its stated ESG commitments regarding GHG emissions reduction, employee diversity, and supplier diversity

The SASB and ESG Metrics Index also briefly detail key ESG highlights from the past year, including the opening of Essential's state-of-the-art water testing laboratory, the launch of the Essential Pride Employee Resource group, and the formation of a talent recruitment partnership with the Pittsburgh Energy Innovation Center. Recognizing the company's ESG leadership, Newsweek has named Essential among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 and 3BL Media has included Essential among its 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2022.

"Transparent and detailed ESG reporting is critical in sharing our journey to become a more sustainable and equitable company," said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. "I encourage everyone to visit our ESG microsite and explore the many ways our team works hard each day to care for our community, our environment, and each other."

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

