Standard Chartered US Recognized as a 2022 Best Company for Multicultural Women by Seramount

Standard Chartered US has been named a Seramount Best Company for Multicultural Women, 2022. The award recognizes companies that create and implement best practices in hiring, retaining, and promoting multicultural women in the United States. The full list of Best Companies for Multicultural Women can be found here.

This year, the survey continued to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic groups as well as factors influencing that progress, including support given to mental-health, anti-racism along with mentoring and sponsorship.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Steven Cranwell, CEO and Regional Head of Client Coverage, Americas. "As a Bank that drives commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, we do our best every day to foster an inclusive environment that inspires colleagues to deliver their best work and support our clients around the world."

In addition to being named one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women, Standard Chartered United States is also a Great Place to Work-Certified™ and Newsweek Most Loved Workplace-Certified organization.

Visit our careers page to find out more about the many exciting career opportunities Standard Chartered Americas offers. You can also learn more about Standard Chartered Americas' diversity and inclusion priorities and how the Bank delivers them here.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 83. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Our history in the US dates back to 1902, and we are currently present in eight locations throughout the Americas. Our Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and select corporates and plays a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with more than 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005616/en/