Certinal is recognized as a "Representative Vendor" in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Electronic Signature

Certinal eSign is a future-ready Digital Transaction Management solution. The company has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner® market guide for eSignatures within 6 months of launch which we believe is the fastest to be included in the guide

Certinal announces its inclusion in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Electronic Signature" report as a Representative Vendor. Whereas the Market Guide states that, "there are hundreds of electronic and digital signature providers globally, and increasingly there is little functional distinction between them." Certinal was one of the 22 listed as "Representative Vendors," which according to Gartner, "are most commonly mentioned in inquiry with global Gartner clients."

Certinal has grabbed the attention of enterprise businesses with its full-service enterprise-grade digital signature solution, which includes SES, AES, and QES signature types, for over two decades through its association with the parent company Zycus. Certinal's digital signature solution offers enterprise-grade security with a flexible and competitive pricing model of 'High Volume, Low Price.' In addition, Certinal aims to achieve maximum client satisfaction through its complex enterprise management, New Age UI and Cognitive Assistance.

"Certinal has been delivering the promise of being the most secure and globally compliant digital signature software time and again by delivering our solutions to leading large enterprises across the world and will continue to deliver our promises through our ever-evolving solutions," said Certinal's CEO, Aatish Dedhia. "We believe that the recognition from Gartner is an appreciation of our full-service enterprise-grade digital signature solution, motivating our leap towards becoming the most secure and customer-centric digital signature solution."

Certinal offers its customers a flexible and scalable model fit for large global enterprises which require seamless multi-region deployment. Some key benefits of adopting Certinal include

Industry-leading UI and UX: Certinal prides itself on having an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface that allows organizations to quickly adopt the solution and administrators enhanced visibility for better compliance and control.

Highest levels of Security: Certinal is the only player in the market with a TSP (trust service provider) agnostic hub built into the system. This allows higher levels of signer identification when required. The solution also supports MFA and AI checks for attached documents, which help it achieve the highest levels of global security standards.

Robust Workflows: Certinal not only allows modification of current workflows, but the system also allows modification of future workflow sequences. Combined with our state-of-the-art UI, enterprise-level visibility is now a breeze.

Global and Local compliance: Certinal provides real-time status updates and signed contracts and audit reports. Contract author details from CLM solutions, Salesforce, and other integration platforms are visible to signers and auditors. Comprehensive and detailed audit reports with tamper evidence and field-level audit to fulfill enhanced compliance needs.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, "Market Guide for Electronic Signature", James Hoover, Tricia Phillips, 6 July 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Certinal:

Certinal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zycus, the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement with over 21 offices globally. A familiar name and market leader with years of experience managing critical contracts and agreements, Zycus boasts over 350+ enterprise clients including Fortune 1000 enterprise and deployments of procurement and sourcing suite of products. In addition, Digital Signing has always been a focus area for Zycus. Thus, Certinal was born to offer a best-in-class Digital Transaction Management solution that will be easy to use, 100% secure to deploy, and legally compliant in 70+ countries.

