Cohesity Named a Leader for the Third Consecutive Time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. The company is positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive time in its fourth inclusion in this report.

Cohesity dramatically simplifies data management for customers around the world, including four of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies, five of the top 10 U.S. banks, and two of the top five global pharmaceutical companies. As these organizations continue to face an increase in sophisticated cybersecurity threats, Cohesity has maintained a rapid pace of innovation, focused on building and delivering solutions that make data management simple to administer and scale while protecting leading data sources and enhancing cyber resiliency.

Key breakthroughs introduced in the past year include:

Multilayered Protection Against Sophisticated Cyber Threats: Cohesity Threat Defense is a multilayered data security and cyber resiliency architecture that helps customers identify threats via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), protect their data, and easily recover from sophisticated ransomware attacks. The architecture helps customers strengthen their defense-in-depth strategy with data resiliency at its core, strict access control, AI-driven detection and analytics, and easy, pre-built integration with leading security tools, including recent integrations with Cisco SecureX and Palo Alto Networks' CortexTM XSOAR to help automate the response in case of an attack.

Combating Ransomware with a SaaS Data Isolation and Recovery Solution: Cohesity FortKnox, a software as a service (SaaS) data isolation and recovery solution, can play a critical role in helping organizations minimize the impact of cyber attacks such as ransomware. It is designed to provide an additional layer of off-site protection while dramatically simplifying operations and lowering costs compared to magnetic-tape and self-managed data vaults. The SaaS offering also helps enterprises meet recovery service level agreement (SLA) requirements and regulatory requirements.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS): This offering extends the exceptional disaster recovery (DR) capabilities provided by Cohesity SiteContinuity and adds the ability to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a recovery location for failover and failback in a SaaS model. This not only provides customers with more choice and flexibility, but also helps customers minimize downtime and data loss, meet SLAs, simplify operations and lower costs, and improve time-to-value.

"We believe being named a Leader in this report for the third consecutive time underscores the value that Cohesity provides to customers to simplify their data management operations," said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. "As our customers combat ongoing threats from ransomware and other vulnerabilities, we continue to innovate to deliver what we consider to be the most comprehensive and flexible data management solution on the market - offering protection for traditional and modern data sources, including SaaS and cloud-native, all in one platform that is managed through a single pane of glass."

Customer Quotes Highlighting the Value of Cohesity Solutions

"Cohesity provides added protection in case we are ever attacked. The cluster itself is immutable and encrypted, so it's very secure. Since the data is not accessible to outsiders, it's not as prone to a ransomware attack." ─ Michael Grillo, Principal Engineer, Foxwoods Resort Casino

"My main concern with any technology we acquire is that we don't need additional manpower to run it. Cohesity didn't take much time or effort to install, and day after day, it's simple to use as an enterprise-class, reliable data management platform for backing up our mission-critical workloads." — Danny Yeo, Director Computing Technology & Services, Life Sciences IT, Brigham Young University

To access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions (available on August 3), please visit here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, By Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 28 July 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

