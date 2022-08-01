New CEO Wright L. Lassiter III Begins at CommonSpirit

CommonSpirit Health announced today that Wright L. Lassiter III has started in his role as the organization's next CEO, succeeding Lloyd H. Dean, who retired.

"I'm honored to lead this organization, which is a driving force for access to high-quality, essential health services for all," said Lassiter. "Among my priorities is supporting the health and well-being of CommonSpirit's nurses, physicians, and staff, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to our patients and the CommonSpirit mission through one of the most difficult periods in modern history."

Lassiter brings 30 years of experience working in large health systems, most recently at Henry Ford Health in Michigan. As CEO since 2016, Lassiter led Henry Ford through the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly expanding its footprint and growing revenue. He also earned recognition for the system's focus on employee well-being and a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.

Known as a strong voice for improving healthcare and a champion for health equity, Lassiter is the current Chair of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees.

"Wright's experience and success with complex health systems positions him well to lead our organization," said Chris Lowney, vice chair, CommonSpirit Board of Stewardship Trustees. "His career focus embodies CommonSpirit's vision of health care as an essential aspect of every person's life."

About Wright L. Lassiter III

Lassiter has a proven track record of success with nonprofit, public, and faith-based health organizations. As CEO of Henry Ford, Lassiter led the system through a comprehensive strategic planning effort, completed two successful mergers that expanded the system's geographic footprint and grew revenues, and implemented a recent rebranding.

Prior to joining Henry Ford, Lassiter was CEO of Alameda Health System in Oakland, CA, where he was credited with leading the public health system's expansion. As chair of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, he plays a key role in advancing the priorities of hospitals across the country. In addition, he is a past chair of America's Essential Hospitals.

Originally from Tuskegee, AL, Lassiter received his master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Indiana University. Lassiter completed his bachelor's degree with honors in Chemistry from Le Moyne, a Jesuit college in upstate New York.

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2021, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.3 billion and provided $5.1 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

